From the Editor: Goodbye, and thanks for the memories
This is my last week as your editor, and while I thought I’d have a dozen things to say in this week’s column — my last one in this role I’ve cherished — when it came time to write, I seemed to find any excuse to avoid putting pen to paper (or fingertips to keyboard, to be precise.) I cleaned out my desk, returned voicemails, decorated a bulletin board, went to lunch, edited stories and missed my own deadline. (Editors can be merciless when it comes to reporters’ deadlines, but the rules seem to magically flex when we’re in need of an extra hour — or day. God bless our copy editors and page designers.)
It’s not that I don’t have a dozen things to say — I do. More, even. Out of all the treasured roles in my life — wife, daughter, sister, friend, writer, editor — this has truly been one of my favorites. I have worked to make this paper something you as a Tri-Lakes area resident and reader can be proud to read. I hope I have done you justice.
I simply realized, I have said all I’ve needed to. Not to wax poetic on the ways of life, but I do believe it is best lived when it is lived honestly. Meaning, say and do exactly what you need to, when and how you must. I have held nothing back, I have made an effort to be as honest and forthright throughout my time in this role. This job is not one that allows one to sit back comfortably and ignore the problems happening all around us. It requires you to roll up your sleeves, ask pointed questions and make difficult choices. I welcome that any day over a soft existence, especially when it is for the betterment of my community.
I could not have done any of it without the incredibly hard-working and dedicated team of professionals I get to work with each week. I’d like to thank Rich Williams and Dan Steever, for taking a chance on me and investing in community news; and reporters Pat Hill and Danny Summers for your thorough and thoughtful coverage of local news and sports. I’d especially like to thank editorial assistant Breeanna Jent and page designer Warner Strausbaugh for adding so much life and creativity to the paper each week — this paper would not be what it is without your attention to detail and more importantly, care for the community. I’d also like to thank members of our advertising and operations crew: Vicki Cederholm, Khia Martin, Louise Pearson, Carlotta Olson, Trent Lage, Linda Famula, Nancy Black, Terry Swarbrick and all the talented freelance columnists and reporters I’ve had the privilege of working with, not to mention the carriers who get us on driveways and doorsteps each week! I could not be more proud of the work we do, and you should all be extremely proud, too.
Please know that while this is a thank you and goodbye to you as my dear readers, it is also a farewell to life as I know it. Many of you have graciously followed along with me the last couple years, the ups and downs of day-to-day life as a weekly newspaper editor. Though I have only been your editor for a short time, this is also a farewell to the company for which I’ve worked for more than six years, the city I’ve called home for nearly seven and the places and friends I’ve come to love more than I even thought possible.
In my time in southern Colorado, I launched my career, survived my twenties and entered my thirties, fell in love, got married, made incredible friends and watched this region grow from a sleepy little community at the base of Pikes Peak to a growing, bustling hub of ingenuity and creativity. There were many who came before and made this possible, and I am proud to have had the privilege of knowing and meeting many of them. I’ve also been delighted to meet many of the “new blood” coming in — entrepreneurs, artists, nonprofit leaders, tech gurus all working to make our region stronger, safer, legitimately a more wonderful place to live, work and play. You all have much to look forward to, while celebrating a rich history.
Finally, I hope you will welcome the new editor with open arms and kind words, as many of you did me once upon a time. Help them understand this beautiful community — its history and nuances; fears and questions; hopes and solutions; side streets and local treasures. Keep them honest, keep them informed, keep them involved and motivated, as you did me.
Thank you, for everything, my friends.
