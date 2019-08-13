You’ve likely heard about or maybe even attended the Front Range Open Studios tour in the past. I’ve never been but I’ve already marked my calendar for the 9th annual tour, slated for Sept. 7-8 in various Monument-area locations.
I sat down with artist Nancy Bonig last week and talked about the upcoming tour and the Tri-Lakes area art scene in general. As an art lover and former arts and entertainment editor for the Gazette, I’m pretty jazzed about what I learned.
Nancy, owner of Nancy Bonig Glass Studio in Monument, has lived in the Pikes Peak region since 1975. You may have read some of her arts-related articles and columns in past pages of The Tribune. (Spoiler alert: You’ll see some of her columns again, starting this fall, and can read a short article by her in today’s paper).
Nancy is just one of 16 artists who’ll participate in Front Range Open Studios, a full weekend of studio tours in the Tri-Lakes area in which every stop features an artist’s working studio. Learn more at frontrangeopenstudios.com.
In addition to Nancy’s studio, the tour also features the creative realms of artists Jodie Bliss; Clay N Colors; Cluadia Dimidik; Mattie O; Dennis & Kay Liggett; Milo Scott; Mary Lou Pape; Sheila Fuller; Susan Fowler; Richard Pankratz; M.M. Edwards; Frank & Ginni Maiolo; Barb Ziek; Michael Malta; and Liz Kettle.
As the tour brochure states, “You will have the unique opportunity to see the process of creating a bronze sculpture, how a pottery kiln differs from a glass kiln, and experience the artistic side of blacksmithing! Watch a jeweler fashion a breathtaking necklace and play with alcohol inks at another studio. And at one location you can meet the alpacas that provide the fiber for unique and unusual garments.”
After our chat, Nancy and I visited the Woodmoor Drive branch of Community Banks of Colorado, where the lobby has become a gallery of some of the tour’s artists’ works. I saw a graceful bronze statue, “Dance, Dance, Dance” by Richard Pankratz, a dramatic dichroic glass plate created by Nancy, and a sculpture, “Tea and Whimsy,” that’s a collaboration by artists Liz Kettle and Kay Liggett, among many other pieces displayed in the lobby and conference room.
Community Banks of Colorado is one of several tour sponsors. Others include the Town of Monument, La Casa Fiesta, Wesley Owens Coffee & Cafe, Bella Art & Frame, The Bistro on 2nd, Coffee Cup Cafe, The Stube, and Dex’s Depot. (See: Supporting the arts is a wonderful thing and can get your name in the paper!)
Nancy is, to say the least, a pretty big cheerleader for the arts scene in Monument. And there’s a lot to cheer about. Another great example? Monument’s Art Hop held May through September from 5-8 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at a different location each month. This month’s event is Thursday, Aug. 15 (aka tomorrow) at Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 2nd St. Stephanie Barron will sign her lates work historical fiction, “That Churchill Woman,” and Barbara Nickless will sign titles in her “Sydney Rose Parnell” mystery series. Free. Refreshments will be served. Visit the Facebook invite for more info.
Lastly, I’d like to mention another upcoming event about which Nancy piqued my interest: The Iron Pour at Bliss Studio & Gallery on Saturday, Sept. 28. Held in the forge area of the 243 Washington St. studio, this event will be hosted by owner and artist blacksmith Jodie Bliss.
Bliss Studio & Gallery won a $7,500 2019 Peak Arts Prize from the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region and the Pikes Peak Community Foundation for its welding and iron-pour workshops “to introduce new audiences to ironworking and spark conversations about empathy. Participants will collectively create a public art sculpture,” states peakartsprize.org.
Watch a short video made at last year’s inaugural Iron Pour at the gallery’s website: forgeyourbliss.com. The event entailed pouring 4,000 pounds of molten iron into sand tiles carved by members of the community.
The Second Annual Bliss Studio Iron Pour will also feature the creation of a large piece of public art created by collaboration with community members.
Leading up to the Iron Pour are several workshops on scheduled upcoming Saturdays at Bliss. Register for one of those workshops to carve a sand-tile mold (Cost: $55) or pre-purchase tickets ($25) for the main event at forgeyourbliss.com.
That all sounds beyond cool to me. Save the dates!
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for four years. She became editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers in June 2019. Contact Michelle with letters to the editor, guest columns or story ideas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.