From the Editor: Contribute to The Tribune's legacy
I’m curious, how many places can you be at once?
I know some of you parents and highly involved community members wish you could clone yourselves to make that much more happen in a day.
Unfortunately, I’m also pretty much limited to ... one place. But I have an incredible team of freelance reporters, photographers, designers and editors who help me feel like I get to be in 50 difference spots all at once.
This newspaper you’re holding in your hand or reading on your computer or mobile device is truly a labor of love, one that takes quite a bit of coordination, planning and communication to carefully craft each week.
We exist to bring the news to your home each Wednesday, so you can keep up-to-date on all the most important issues and events in your community — which means you’ll know how to vote, where to show up and when to sound impressive at a holiday party this season.
In any given issue of The Tribune, you’ll find:
• Coverage of Monument Board of Trustees and Planning Commission meetings;
• profiles on Tri-Lakes and El Paso County political leaders;
• coverage of Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Education and Business Advisory Council meetings, as well as updates on Academy School District 20 and the Air Force Academy;
• sports previews and coverage of important local games and meets, along with profiles of local prep athletes;
• opinion columns from community members on topics ranging from travel to history, nonprofits and lifestyle;
• feature stories on Tri-Lakes residents making a difference in their industries and spheres of influence;
• weekly crime reports of suspicious activity and break-ins in your neighborhood;
• lists of real estate sales happening in the region;
• upcoming community events, from craft fairs to local musicals, volunteer opportunities and photography classes;
• letters to the editor submitted by readers like you;
• lists of senior services and activities;
• new and local business profiles;
• photos featuring community events, athletes, businesses and nonprofits;
• crossword and sudoku puzzles.
Not to mention the classifieds and advertising that let you know where to find all the best deals around town and which businesses to support each week. We are proud to partner with reputable and hard-working Tri-Lakes area businesses in moving us all forward.
This year, I’m also proud to say we’ve even built a new website for our readers to access and share local news online at trilakestribune.com. We are constantly looking for ways to work with and cover the local community so that it helps and informs you, our reader.
If you enjoy and appreciate this kind of support from your community newspaper, we bring you an opportunity to show your support in return. To join The Tribune contribution program, visit pikespeaknewspapers.com/support-us. Or, check the mail-in option on page 16 of this issue. Contribute $10, $25, $50 or whatever makes sense for you in support of community journalism.
The Tribune has been bringing you Tri-Lakes news for more than half a century. Each week, you can read our “50 Years Ago” segment, compiled by Linda Saulnier Case, a third-generation Monument resident. Each week I’m reminded of the significance of what we do, working to ensure we are doing our part as the area’s newspaper of record.
Local news is alive and well; we want to make sure it stays that way. Your contribution to the legacy of The Tribune will help ensure its future, for generations to come. Thank you for your support.
