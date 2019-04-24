By the time I was a high school senior, I had certainly done a few things I was proud of: I was a leader in my local 4-H club, earned a few varsity sports letters and managed to stay on the principal’s honor roll throughout high school. But any sense of accomplishment I’d had about how I spent my teen years was quickly squashed one day last week while I helped judge the 2019 Best and Brightest scholarship award contest.
This is the 28th year of the Best and Brightest program, which recognizes 20 Pikes Peak region graduating seniors who have made contributions to their schools and their community, according to the program’s website. And let me tell you, there are some incredibly driven and accomplished teenagers among us.
A handful of community professionals — from nonprofit directors to bank vice presidents — gathered to sort through 120 applications submitted by students from across the region. Dozens of schools were represented and students came from all backgrounds. It took nearly all day to carefully comb through each application, reading, in students’ own words, about why each deserved to be named this year’s Best and Brightest. They tooted their horns and shared every award, honor, scholarship, title and responsibility they’d managed to accumulate throughout their short lives. And it was impressive, to say the least.
Each applicant provided basic personal information and answered three essay questions about their community service, defining life moments and vision for the future. They were also required to submit one letter of recommendation. These were so fun to read — I imagined various guidance counselors, principals, teachers, band directors and youth group leaders painstakingly putting their letters together, their pride in having played an important role in each beloved student’s life so tangible. They praised, thanked, confirmed and advocated for these teens as if their careers depended on it, and each letter was more sincere than the last. Some educators said certain students were the most intelligent, compassionate, hard-working or curious they’d encountered in decades of teaching. Of one student, a guidance counselor said, “If (she’s) not the Best and Brightest ... I don’t know who is.” And she was — this student made the final cut.
The defining moments each applicant wrote about were powerful, from overcoming the challenges of homelessness and chronic health issues to confronting social anxieties and family tragedy, some of these students have been through more in 18 short years than adults who are decades older. I was impressed to see how many had taken their grief and fear and turned it into something powerful and positive. Some started nonprofits; others decided to pursue careers to serve in medical, environmental and mental health professions, in hopes of bettering our world.
I could not believe how many female applicants were pursuing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) degrees and careers. Girl after girl wanted to study bio-mechanical and aerospace engineering, cybersecurity and information technology, physics and robotics. It blew my mind. Why? Because when I was 18 — not all that long ago, mind you — this was not the case, at least in my small town. Girls studied education, English, nursing, psychology, business — maybe architecture or accounting if you were really bold. But no one has told these girls they need to stick to certain categories. They are aiming for the stars, and I felt a huge sense of accomplishment just watching them do so.
That day was a roller-coaster: some applicants caused me to tear up, others inspired me to be more courageous or confident. It was nearly impossibly to whittle these 120 down to just 20 Best and Brightest, but somehow, we did it.
Ultimately, I walked away from this judging experience so proud of our community and the current and future leaders we are producing. Credit goes to incredible parents and caregivers who ensure these teens have a solid, loving home in which to grow up; teachers and school administrators who provide a stimulating and safe environment in which to learn; and countless coaches, neighbors, community leaders, and friends who are there to help each teen find their niche and pursue a full and healthy life.
And finally, our high school seniors, who step out boldly for the principles they value above image, wealth and comfort. They ones who understand humans are to be treated with dignity and our time on Earth is short, and therefore not to be wasted, but spent giving our time, energy and intellect away to make a difference. Many Tri-Lakes area and northern Colorado Springs seniors applied, and I’m proud to say eight students — from Air Academy, The Classical Academy and Discovery Canyon — were selected to receive the $250 scholarship. Congrats to all — you should be extremely proud of this accomplishment.
Hannah Maginot has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of the Tri-Lakes area. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.maginot@pikespeaknewspapers.com.