NASA astronaut Christina Koch spent Aug. 26 at the International Space Station, and took a few moments to opine on the historical significance of the date.
“I am struck by having the privilege of working and living aboard the space station and contributing to a program that not only brings benefits to all through exploration on the frontiers, but does so as part of a diverse and international team that has shown through its success the power of inclusion and equality,” Koch wrote in an editorial for Space News. (spacenews.com/how-womens-equality-day-looks-from-space)
Aug. 26 marked Women’s Equality Day, the 99th anniversary of the August 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Women’s Equality Day is not to be confused with Equal Pay Day, which will come back around on March 31, 2010. That’s the day that signifies how far into the year women must work in order to earn what men earned the previous year.
Equality is defined by the Oxford English Dictionary as “the state of being equal, especially in status, rights, and opportunities.”
That less than a century old amendment states that “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
It guaranteed American women the right to vote. But the vote was still a battle for women, especially women of color, even after that.
Aug. 26 was astronaut Koch’s 164th day in space, around the halfway mark of her residency there.
She said, “I’m honored to be working at NASA at a time when women will apply the same dedication that drove the suffrage movement to accomplish yet another historic milestone — going to the moon.”
Koch’s astronaut class was equal parts women and men.
Here on Earth, it was no coincidence that toy-maker Mattel chose Aug. 26 as the release date for the Rosa Parks and Sally Ride Barbies as part of the “Inspiring Women Series.”
Per a Barbie/Mattel press release: “Barbie knows that showing girls more role models (historical and present) and telling their stories can help close the Dream Gap.” The reference is to the Barbie Dream Gap Project, launched in 2018 to help raise awareness of factors that prevent girls from reaching their full potential.
Barbie/Mattel continued that “research has identified that starting at age 5 many girls are less likely than boys to view their own gender as smart and begin to lose confidence in their own competence. Cultural stereotypes, implicit biases, and representation in media deepen this issue.”
Barbie is a lot smarter than she used to be.
The first round of “Inspiring Women” dolls included Amelia Earhart, Frida Kahlo and mathematician Katherine Johnson (about whom the film “Hidden Figures” was made).
Winning the vote was hard-earned by suffragists, but the adoption of the 19th amendment didn’t stop discrimination.
Virginia Kase, CEO of the League of Women Voters, says not all women “gained equal access at the ballot box.” In a column for The Hill last week, Kase wrote, “Women of color, especially those in the south, did not have full voting rights. Poll taxes and literacy tests deliberately kept African Americans from fully participating in democracy until the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Denial of citizenship, property requirements, and sanctioned violence against voters barred Native Americans from the polls. Literacy tests were used to disenfranchise racial minorities as late as 1970.” (thehill.com/blogs/congress-blog/politics/458778-this-womens-equality-day-stop-romanticizing-the-19th-amendment)
Even in our current decade we’ve seen the right to vote come under seige by photo ID laws that make it harder for women and minorities to vote.
“A record number of women serve in Congress today, but we’re far from equal representation in government. Let’s celebrate our progress and recommit to electing more women at every level of government — including the White House. #WomensEqualityDay,” California senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris tweeted Aug. 26.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared Aug. 26 Women’s Vote Centennial Colorado Day.
“Today offers us an opportunity to reflect on the enormous contributions women have made to Colorado and to the world, as well as what remains to be done to ensure true equality,” said Gov. Polis in a new release. “I am proud that we were able to help to address the historic inequities in pay that women have faced in Colorado workplaces this year. But we know that there is a lot of work to be done to ensure that all Americans — regardless of gender, gender identity, race, or socioeconomic status — truly have the same rights and privileges.”
Here we are almost a century after winning the vote, and women are making only 81% of what men are making. It’s progress from 40 years ago, when the gender pay gap was bigger (women made 62 percent of what men did then, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics)
We’ve come a long way, “baby,” but we’re not there yet.
As the Loretta Lynn song goes, “Second class don’t turn me on at all.”
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than four years. She became editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers in June. Contact Michelle with letters to the editor, guest columns or story ideas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.