I recently saw a message on one of the electronic signs on the Interstate heading to Denver which said a Drinking Under the Influence (DUI) conviction now costs approximately $13,500.

While I don’t drink and drive, and hope others don’t as well, I do tend to do other things while intoxicated within my home which I think are equally as damaging and may cost me even more than that. I’ve heard stories from friends and others that they tend to clean their homes while having three more alcoholic drinks past their limits before heading to bed. I’ve heard stories of others overeating while intoxicated.

My vice if I’ve had too many before bed is online shopping. Amazon, Temu and even Etsy are the most dangerous apps for me to have on my phone that hour before bed after I’ve reached my limit. Well, those and DoorDash.

If you don’t know about Temu, it is basically the Dollar Store of online shopping. It’s a retail app which offers products from American-owned companies but are shipped directly from China where they are manufactured. So on this app, you could purchase something like an ear cleaning device which connects to your phone and includes a scope camera so you can watch the inside of your ear as you’re cleaning it. You can even record video of the cleaning.

While it sounds like a high-end, high-priced medical tool, the item is only $12 on that app. I know, because I bought one.

So after drinking a few too many, I tend to open these apps and have myself convinced I must have some of these items. Sometimes, all of these items. Temu is the worst because even after you have made a purchase, if you find additional items you want within the next hour, you can still purchase them and add them to your initial order. This helps convince me I’m saving money on shipping, since shipping is free after a certain purchase point.

Now there is a double-edged sword to drinking and online shopping. The first is a definite problem, which is spending money you have otherwise allocated in your personal budget to other things, like food, bills, etc. And if you drink enough, come the morning, you don’t remember making those purchases.

However, this is the other side of that sword. If you don’t remember making those purchases, then 2-3 weeks later, you have packages arriving at your door which you weren’t expecting. Opening those packages which have your name and address on them, but not remembering ordering them, is kind of like Christmas in the middle of the year.

Usually when that happens, I open the package and, at first, I think someone thought of me enough to send me a gift. However, after I check my online shopping apps, I then realize, “Awww, I thought of me. I’m so thoughtful.”

So with this, I have to make a public service announcement to say, “Friends don’t let friends drink and online shop.” It can be very costly and fill one’s house with clutter and decorative nonsense.

The results of my own online shopping while intoxicated have provided me with an eclectic array of items and clothing over the past couple years which otherwise had no business passing through my front door. Here are just a few examples.

I am a big Boston Bruins hockey fan. I have been since I was 10 years old having grown up in Rhode Island. On not one occasion, not two but three different times, I unexpectedly had packages arrive at my door bearing an action figure of a legendary Bruins player. They’ve included Patrice Bergeron, Joe Thornton and goaltender Andrew “The Razor” Raycroft. Three more and I’ll have an entire team to put on the ice.

Kitchen tools and devices is also an arena I tend to dive into when drinking and online shopping. I won’t go into everything I’ve purchased for my kitchen over the last couple years while I was drunk, but the most embarrassing one which arrived at my doorstep was a watermelon slicer. The slicer itself is actually well designed and seems very useful. However, the problem is, I don’t like nor do I eat watermelon. Why did I think I needed a watermelon slicer?

It doesn’t end there.

My wife and I encourage our kids to do one athletic activity and learn one musical instrument in an effort to make them well-rounded individuals. At some point, being a guitar-player myself, I decided my son may like learning and playing the bass guitar, of which I could also teach him. So, thanks to Temu and alcohol, I bought what I thought was five bass guitars for $11. I can’t tell you why I thought that was even possible or logistic, but when the package arrived at my door, it turned out I actually purchased five spoons that were shaped like guitars.

I’ve been a fan of Agatha Christie books since I was a pre-teen. They were the first actual novels I started reading when I was younger. With the release of the latest motion picture productions of Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile (2022), thanks to producer/director/actor Kenneth Branagh, I revived my interest in the author. After one night of throwing back a few, the next couple weeks after, I not only received one or two new Agatha Christie novels, but rather I received eight. Eight.

To put that in context, I read maybe two novels a year.

Lastly, and I consider this the creme de la creme of drunken online shopping, I ordered pants, a zip-up shirt, headgear, an ammo-holding shoulder strap and gloves of camouflage for going turkey hunting. Again, I’ve been hunting once in my life, ever. I am far from what you call a hunter or hunting enthusiast, but somehow my drunk self convinced my drunk self I needed to have an entire outfit of camouflage to go turkey hunting.

So if you have a friend, and you happen to notice their home is starting to fill up with useless items which don’t correspond to their lifestyle, you may want to organize an intervention. Friends don’t let friends drink and online shop.

For now, I have to Google inexpensive Turkey decoys.