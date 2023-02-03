MONUMENT • The 2022 tax season has begun, and once again there is a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance location in Monument at 1691 Woodmoor Drive (the Woodmoor Barn Community Center).

Volunteer preparers are available to assist taxpayers with federal and state returns, and the Colorado Property Tax, Rent, Heat (PTC) Rebate, all free of charge.

To be eligible, individuals and families must have a household income of less that $60,000. To make an appointment, call Pikes Peak United Way at 211 and tell them you want the Monument site.

From 8:15 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Feb. 16. a limited walk-in service is available for the first 10 customers only each of those days. You may come in to ask questions, discuss filing prior-year tax returns, and possibly have your 2022 return completed. Expect to wait for a reasonable time, and in some circumstances, you may have to make a return appointment.

For any tax assistance, it is helpful if you can bring a copy of your most recently filed federal and state tax returns. To file a return, you MUST bring: