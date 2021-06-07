The summer is looking up.
A year ago, there was mostly no music. This year, free concerts in parks and a few other locations around the Pikes Peak region are back and bountiful. Take advantage of the warm summer nights to finally gather with your loved ones and allow the musical vibrations to wash over you.
Classic Tuesdays
Featuring musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave., coloradospringsphil musicians.com
June 15: French horn quartet
June 22: String orchestra
June 29: Soldier’s Tale featuring Michael Hanson and friends
July 6: String Orchestra
July 13: Brass band
July 20: Percussion ensemble
July 27: Duelin’ Satchmos
First & Main Summer Concert Series
5-7 p.m. Fridays, First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point, 955-6060
June 11: The Country Music Project
June 18: Mary and the Pharaoh (guitar, drums, violin trio)
June 25: John Wise and Tribe (New Orleans R&B)
July 2: 101st Army Band (variety)
July 9: 17th Avenue Allstars (a cappella)
July 16: Grass it Up (bluegrass)
July 23: Just Dance ’70s-’90s, Top 40, country)
July 30: Tejon Corner Street Thieves (folk, blues, bluegrass)
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks
6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, shows at Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard, unless otherwise noted, 592-9541
July 7: The Mississippi Mudders, The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave. (New Orleans-style jazz)
July 14: New Horizons “Kicks” Band (classic big band swing)
July 21: Triple Play Quintet
July 28: All in Jazz
Aug. 4: AJE (big band)
Aug. 11: Swing Connection (big band)
Aug. 18: Jorica
Aug. 25: Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band
Sept. 1: Falconaires Alumni Band
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series
6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute, $10, includes ticket for one nonalcoholic beverage, beer or wine, 520-9463
Also: John Wise and Tribe in The Bone Yard, 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays; except Mitguards (Americana), July 7, and Frog’n Fiddle (Americana), Sept. 1
Wednesday: Psychedeligates (‘60s, ‘70s rock)
June 16: Leo and the Lark (indie funk, folk)
June 23: BJ Estares and Route 61 (electric blues)
June 30: Cari Dell (variety)
July 7: John Wise and Tribe (New Orleans R&B)
July 14: Playing With Smoke (classic rock, blues)
July 21: Rawbert Beard (‘70s-’90s rock)
July 28: The Davenport Band (classic rock)
Aug. 4: Psychedeligates (‘60s, ‘70s rock)
Aug. 11: George Sisnero (variety)
Aug. 18: Redraw the Farm (folk, rock)
Aug. 25: Brandon Henderson Band (alternative rock)
Sept. 1: John Wise and Tribe (New Orleans R&B)
Sept. 8: The Davenport Band (classic rock)
Sept. 15: Blue Frog (Americana)
Sept. 22: Playing With Smoke (classic rock, blues)
Sept. 29: Larry Lafferty and Vehicle (big band classic rock)
Jazz in the Garden
7 p.m. Fridays, Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St., gssepiscopal.org
June 11: Chantil Dukart Quartet featuring Gabriel Mervine
June 25: TREO
July 9: Wayne Wilkinson Trio
July 23: Mike Van Arsdale Quartet
Aug. 6: Hennessy 6
Aug. 20: Tony Exum Jr.
Sept. 3: Lila Mori Quartet
Colorado Springs Conservatory’s Music in the Park Concert Series
Performances by students, mentors and friends of the Conservatory, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fridays
June 11: Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.
June 18: Venezia Park, 3555 Briargate Parkway
June 25: Cottonwood Park, 7040 Rangewood Drive
July 16: Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave.
July 23: Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.
July 30: Venezia Park, 3555 Briargate Parkway
Aug. 6: Cottonwood Park, 7040 Rangewood Drive
Strummin’ in the Springs
6-9 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 24, full schedule TBD, Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive, 394-4137, viewhouse.com
June 11: The Martini Shot (variety)
Country on the Courtyard
6-9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 30, full schedule TBD, Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive, 394-4137, viewhouse.com
June 10: Dillion Finn
June 17: Cowboy Dave
June 24: Ashlee and the Longshot Revival
July 1: Hickabee
July 8: Triple Nickel
Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort
6-8 p.m. Fridays, 2 El Paso Blvd., 634-2851, bicycleresort.com
June 11: Illegal Cheeze (rock, funk)
June 18: Key West Drew (variety)
June 25: Barefoot Family Caravan (psychedelic rock)
July 2: Snake and the Rabbit (Americana, psychedelic folk, blues, country)
July 9: Leo and the Lark (indie funk, folk)
July 16: U Turn Brass (funk)
July 23: Hunter Benjammin Hicks (singer-songwriter)
July 30: The Collective (indie folk)
Aug. 6: Snake and the Rabbit (Americana, psychedelic folk, blues, country)
Aug. 13: Leo and the Lark (indie funk, folk)
Aug. 20: Spur (Americana)
Aug. 27: The Collective (indie folk)
Sept. 3: Snake and the Rabbit (Americana, psychedelic folk, blues, country)
Sept. 10: Leo and the Lark (indie funk, folk)
Sept. 17: The Collective (indie folk)
Sept. 24: Illegal Cheeze (rock, funk)
Oct. 1: Key West Drew (variety)
Oct. 8: Leo and the Lark (indie funk, folk)
Oct. 15: Spur (Americana)
Oct. 22: Illegal Cheeze (rock, funk)
Oct. 29: Red Mountain Boys (bluegrass)
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series
6-8 p.m. Thursdays, except 7-9:30 p.m. July 4, Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center, 6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd., 522-2432
June 17: Dotsero (contemporary jazz)
July 4: Fourth of July event with Soul School, 7-9:30 p.m. (Motown, R&B, contemporary, golden oldies)
July 15: Collective Groove (funk, soul, rock)
July 29: Inman Brothers Band (country, pop)
Aug. 12: Martini Shot (variety)
Sack Lunch Serenade Shows
Noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, June 10-Sept. 2, Immanuel Organ Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave., 473-2010
Free silent films accompanied by organists Jim Calm, Randy Morris, Dave Weesner, Mike Guyote and Nick Taylor on the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Pipe Organ, $6 lunches available.
Paint the Town Blue Series
5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays through July 15, pikes peakblues.org, Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave., and Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.
June 10: Al Chesis and the Delta Sonics, Bancroft Park
June 17: John Wise and Tribe, Bancroft Park
June 24: Deborah Stafford and the State of Affairs, Bancroft Park
July 1: Dave Day and Route 61, Thorndale Park
July 8: Take 2 Blues and the Soulcasters, Thorndale Park
July 15: Eef and the Blues Express, Thorndale Park
Summer Concert Series by Friends of Monument Valley Park
7 p.m. Mondays, Monument Valley Park, on lawn west of Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 170 W. Cache la Poudre St., fmvp.net
July 12: New Horizons “Kicks” Band (classic big band swing)
July 19: The Wayne Wilkinson Trio (high octane jazz guitar)
July 26: John Wise and Tribe (New Orleans R&B)
Summer Concerts in The Glen
6-7:15 p.m. Wednesdays, The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; in case of bad weather, concerts will be moved inside
July 7: Mississippi Mudders (New Orleans-style jazz)
July 14: The Mitguards (Americana/folk)
July 21: Neika and Paul (Carole King, James Taylor tribute)
July 28: SoNo Trio (chamber music with two flutes and cello)
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series
6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, pavilion at Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest
July 1, 8: TBD
July 15: New Horizons “Kicks” Band
July 22: Front Range Big Band
July 29: Springs Contemporary Big Band
Aug. 5: The Peak Big Band
Aug. 12: Academy Jazz Ensemble
Aug. 19: Swing Factory
Aug. 26: Triple Play
Sept. 2: Academy Jazz Ensemble
Sept. 9: TBD
Woodland Music Series
Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., 687-5284, city-woodlandpark.org/318/Cultural-Center
Noon Aug. 14: Band TBD
11 a.m. Sept. 25: Band TBD
