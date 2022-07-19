Let’s face it, Medicare can be confusing! The Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging and Pikes Peak Library District are partnering to provide classes for people approaching Medicare and those already on it. Join us as we provide information that will guide and support you as you make important health care decisions.
These classes are taught by State Health Insurance Program counselors who are certified by the Division of Insurance and Medicare to provide up to date, current insurance information that is completely unbiased. The SHIP has a long history as the most reliable and trusted source for Medicare information. These SHIP counselors are trained experts who do not sell or endorse any insurance products.
Please join us for our Medicare 4-Part Series Classes or one of our Medicare Special Topic Lunch and Learns. There is no cost for classes, but registration is required; sign up online at ppacg.org/events.
Lunch and Learn Sessions
These classes are designed to provide in-depth detail on aspects of Medicare that people may find confusing, or just want to know more about.
- July 28 at noon — Getting Help with Medicare Costs — If you are struggling with the costs of having Medicare, there may be help available. Join us to discuss the programs available for Medicare beneficiaries who have limited or low income, that can help cover the costs of Medicare, such as the monthly Part B or Part D premiums. We will detail eligibility and how to apply for these programs.
- Sept. 8 at noon — Medicare Part D — Whether you are new to Medicare or have been on it for years, Medicare Part D, the Medicare prescription drug benefit, can be confusing. Join us for an overview of how the benefit works and where you can find additional information and assistance in making informed and effective decisions about your Part D coverage.
- Sept. 22 at noon — Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period — It’s that time again, the annual Medicare Open Enroll Period is Oct. 15 – Dec. 7. Join us to learn what you should know, why it is important, why you should take advantage of this enrollment period and where you can find additional information and assistance navigating the annual Medicare Open Enrollment Period.
Four-Part Medicare Series
This series is designed to provide information to guide and support you as you make important health care decisions that affect the rest of your life. The Medicare series is designed to answer questions and provide information to help older adults make the most informed choices.
- Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m.: Medicare Eligibility and Coverage (Parts A and B)
- Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m.: Medicare Options (Medigap and Medicare Advantage Plans)
- Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m.: Medicare Part D (Prescription Drug Coverage)
- Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m.: Other Health Insurance Options (PERA, COBRA, FEHB, Tri-Care, Medicaid, and Employer Group Insurance)
This series will be repeated Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27.