The Pikes Peak Library District announced last week it will have thousands of KN95 and surgical-grade masks available for free as of Jan. 28.
All library locations across El Paso County, including mobile library services, will have masks available on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a limit of five masks per person while supplies last.
Service hours vary at each location. The Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument (80132), is open Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. Palmer Lake Library’s services are currently mobile.
The Pikes Peak Library District is one of many public library systems participating in the state’s free mask distribution program to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Contact the writer: hugh.johnson@gazette.com