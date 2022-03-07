Free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests are available now at library locations across El Paso County, Pikes Peak Library District announced last week.
The distribution includes 13,500 test kits along with thousands of N95 masks (not KN95) and surgical-grade masks, PPLD said in a news release. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at all of the county’s library locations, including in Monument.
“Such community distribution of COVID-19 tests is part of the program headed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which also ships free test kits to Coloradans who sign up,” the library district said in a statement. “The over-the-counter antigen rapid tests come from iHealth Labs to administer at home, and each test kit includes two tests. The tests provide results within 15 minutes; instructions are included on the box in English and available online in Spanish.”
Each location will have 900 tests, and there’s a limit of two test kits and five masks per person. Those interested do not need to show an ID or have a library card.
For library hours, visit ppld.org/library-locations.
