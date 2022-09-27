MONUMENT • A local veterinary hospital is gaining popularity for the services excellence it provides its four-legged clients.
Fox Run Veterinary Hospital, located at 16740 Leather Chaps Drive, promotes overall health through preventive care. FRVH focuses on helping pets live long healthy lives through regular thorough wellness exams, tailored vaccine protocols based on each pet’s lifestyle, wellness bloodwork, parasite prevention, and nutrition and weight-loss counseling.
One of the most important aspects of caring for a pet’s health is vaccinating them against potential diseases, many which can be avoided, cured, or controlled through regular checkups. At FRVH, veterinarians work closely with clients to determine the best vaccination protocol for their pet.
Because cats are prone to injection site reactions and tumors, the hospital only carries and gives non-adjuvanted vaccines to kitty patients, nearly eliminating the risk of reaction. Because tick, flea, intestinal parasites and heartworm cases are on the rise in Colorado, FRVH encourages clients to have a prevention plan in place for their pet’s lifestyle.
“Our hospital provides a wide-range of veterinary services ranging from wellness care and vaccines, to illness and injury care, to behavioral consults and partnering with local trainers, to advanced dentistry, soft tissue surgery, orthopedic surgery, pain management, and hospice care and euthanasia when that time comes with your beloved pet,” veterinarian Jessa Kocher said.
Born and raised in Rockton, Ill., Kocher attended Hononegah High School in Rockton and earned a doctorate from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign’s veterinary school in 2011.
Kocher later relocated to Colorado, where she adopted the business name from her family’s favorite local park. Kocher didn’t have any business experience, but learned what not to do in business while serving as a medical director for a local corporately owned veterinary hospital. A total of 25 veterinarians, veterinary technicians, managers and assistants comprise her staff.
“We seek out the best of the best to ensure that our veterinarians are unmatched, and that our qualified staff is well trained and passionate about what they do. In a world where so many stores, medical facilities, and hospitals have turned to corporate models that focus on and emphasize the bottom line, we turn back to the basics,” Kocher said.
Kocher’s goal in opening FRVH, providing veterinary business coaching and helping other veterinarians on their path to ownership, is to shake up the industry and change the direction in which it is going.
The veterinary industry in the U.S. is down 10,000 veterinarians and that number is expected to increase to 40,000 by 2030. Therefore, it has become difficult for owners to get their pets to a vet and even some local emergency hospitals have had to stop accepting patients some days, Kocher said.
“Each veterinarian in the country serves about 2,000 patients each year, which means 20 million pets in our country do not have easy access to veterinary care. If there aren’t some big changes to the industry and soon, then veterinary care is going to become more of a luxury and not a right.”
Kocher wants to create a veterinary utopia that cares about people and pets, and where medical treatment is innovative and industry-leading. Also, she envisions a hospital where staff are valued, well-trained and treated like family.
“I envision) a hospital where giving back to the community and seeking opportunities to serve is prioritized. That is the hospital I am hoping and striving to create in my community. And while I am not doing it perfectly, I am prioritizing, keeping this vision in the forefront of all we do,” Kocher said.
The luxury cat boarding facility, Catmosphere, is now open for reservations. It offers luxury condos with shelves, windows, and perches for cats to lounge on. Each cat gets a minimum of 10 square feet.
According to the Pet Animal Care Facilities Act, cats in a Colorado boarding facility are required to have their rabies and feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, panleukopenia vaccines up to date, and have a negative fecal parasite test within the past six months.
“We hope to create a pet-care experience that leaves clients feeling as if they’ve added a couple more members to their fur-loving family. Our top priority is meeting our clients’ needs and making sure they feel comfortable and at home in our extraordinary facility,” Kocher said.
FRVH is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday. To learn more visit www.foxrunvethospital.com. The email is info@foxrunvethospital.com, and Instagram is @foxrunveterinaryhospital. The phone is 719-418-9494.