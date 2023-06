A four-time Olympian will be included in the July 22 Meat and Moo-sic event at Searle Ranch in Monument.

Ruben Gonzalez, 60, and his story will be a feature of the event at 18911 Cherry Springs Ranch in Monument. Gonzales, a Monument resident, is a native of Argentina and has represented that country in four different Olympic Games spanning four different decades since 1988.

Meat and Moo-sic have become a staple of public events at Searle Ranch. The July 22 event will also feature Longhorn pasture tours, live music, games and more.

β€œWe love being able to connect with the Tri-Lakes community through these events, and having Ruben as a part of the program is going to make this one extra special,” event co-organizer Marissa Searle said.

Gonzalez aspires to make the cut for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, to be held in Italy, and is in reach of two-Olympic records. Come the 2026 games, Gonzalez will be 64 years old and if selected to compete, he would become the oldest-ever winter Olympian and the first to ever compete in five different decades.

β€œHe is another of the natural resources we find around here, and we’re excited to have him give his story for our friends and neighbors,” Searle said.