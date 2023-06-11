A four-time Olympian will be included in the July 22 Meat and Moo-sic event at Searle Ranch in Monument.

Ruben Gonzalez, 60, and his story will be a feature of the event at 18911 Cherry Springs Ranch in Monument. Gonzales, a Monument resident, is a native of Argentina and has represented that country in four different Olympic Games spanning four different decades since 1988.

Meat and Moo-sic have become a staple of public events at Searle Ranch. The July 22 event will also feature Longhorn pasture tours, live music, games and more.

“We love being able to connect with the Tri-Lakes community through these events, and having Ruben as a part of the program is going to make this one extra special,” event co-organizer Marissa Searle said.

Gonzalez aspires to make the cut for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, to be held in Italy, and is in reach of two-Olympic records. Come the 2026 games, Gonzalez will be 64 years old and if selected to compete, he would become the oldest-ever winter Olympian and the first to ever compete in five different decades.

“He is another of the natural resources we find around here, and we’re excited to have him give his story for our friends and neighbors,” Searle said.