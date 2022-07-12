Lately, I’ve been experimenting with “The Four Agreements.” If you aren’t familiar with them — and I wasn’t until recently — here’s how author don Miguel Ruiz describes them in his book, “The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom,”.
1. Be impeccable with your word.
2. Don’t take anything personally.
3. Don’t make assumptions.
4. Always do your best.
I learned about “The Four Agreements,” which Miguel Ruiz says are based upon ancient Toltec wisdom, while working with a fellow gardener in a client’s yard. I remember saying how I wished I’d learned as a kid not to take things personally.
That led my gardening buddy to tell me about “The Four Agreements.” A few weeks later, I took a copy of the book on a family camping trip near the Lost Creek Wilderness. While we hung out in hammocks our first afternoon, I shared “The Four Agreements,” with my husband and son.
Since then, my son has been quick to remind me when I violate one or more of the agreements — which happens often.
“Impeccable speech, mom,” and “You’re making assumptions,” my son calls out.
“Rats. He’s right,” I think, and I quickly change course and reframe how I describe something — or really someone — to now neutral terms. Then, I name the assumption I made and whether I’m also taking it personally.
This is hard stuff. It goes against my inner critic’s pattern of keeping me safe by taking everything personally, making lots of assumptions, and using less than impeccable speech when I’m irritated or feeling hurt.
I have a lot of retraining to do, but I can see the freedom in following “The Four Agreements.”
I can imagine spending my time and energy more wisely if I spoke only in neutral and positive terms about circumstances and those around me.
I can imagine feeling like the world is a kinder place if things aren’t personal.
I can imagine how asking a question from a place of curiosity would be much more helpful than assuming I know the answer.
And, I can imagine how others would have more room to make mistakes and learn if I remembered that they were doing their best.
While I’ve been practicing applying these concepts with others, I can’t help but wonder what would happen if we applied them with ourselves.
How might things change if we were impeccable in our word about ourselves, we didn’t take anything about ourselves personally, we didn’t make assumptions about ourselves, and we believed that we were doing our best?
Applying the “The Four Agreements” to our relationship with ourselves feels just as powerful as applying them to others.
I’ve got a lot of work to do to make these the default in my life — with myself and everyone else — but as I revert to old ways, at least I can remember I’m doing my best.
Joanna Zaremba is a writer and a wellness and mindset coach. She gives people the practical tools they need to feel good, access their own answers, and take action toward what matters most. She has lived in the Pikes Peak Region since 2011. She can be reached via her website, joannazaremba.com.