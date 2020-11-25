Football and Thanksgiving. They go together like turkey and gravy.
But it also serves as a badge of honor for high school football players still practicing on Thanksgiving.
This year the Pikes Peak region has two teams working on their own Turkey Day preparations ahead of the all-local 4A semifinal between No. 2 Palmer Ridge and No. 6 Fountain-Fort Carson.
The Saturday matinee will feature two of the newest additions to the classification, as Palmer Ridge competes in its first 4A season following three consecutive 3A state championships, while Fountain-Fort Carson has found new success after moving from 5A after nearly a decade.
The Trojans earned a spot in the program’s first state semifinal appearance since 2003 following an upset win over No. 3 Ponderosa. Palmer Ridge punched its ticket with a 32-7 win over defending 4A champions Pine Creek.
For Palmer Ridge, Thanksgiving Day practice has become an annual tradition, complete with a lineman punt catching contest and dizzy bat.
“It’s a pretty special deal,” said Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford. “It’s not really a goal you set, but a byproduct of doing things right, and I feel blessed that we are able to practice on Thanksgiving again. And I’m extra thankful for the wives and moms who let it happen.”
Almost 40 miles south, Fountain-Fort Carson hopes this week sparks a tradition of its own.
“I told my coaches last week that it's one of the most special things that you can do,” said FFC coach Jake Novotny, who said he has been lucky enough to coach on Thanksgiving six times in his career, but never with the Trojans. “Practicing on Thanksgiving is special, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some people. It’s a time for reflection, and this whole week is about being thankful, and we are taking the opportunity to talk about that at the end of each practice.”
When the two teams hit the field Saturday they’ll face off with polar opposite offensive schemes. No. 6 Fountain-Fort Carson leans on the state’s top running back Q Jones leading an offense that averages more than 330 rushing yards per game. Palmer Ridge boasts a traditionally pass-heavy offense led by senior quarterback Luke McAllister and a host of receivers which combine for more than 300 yards on average.
Novotny said his team has used the entire season as a learning experience, taking small pieces from every game and every key moment to get to the state semifinals. Their lessons include already facing two of the state’s top play-callers, Vista Ridge’s Brayden Dorman and Ponderosa’s Jack Hanenberg.
“Going into this week we have been fortunate, or unfortunate, enough to see who I think are two of the top quarterbacks in 4A, and this week we are going to see the best quarterback in the class,” Novotny said. “Looking at McAllister on film, he is the real deal. He’s sharp mentally and he knows where he wants to go with the ball. And playing Dorman and Hanenberg has helped prepare us to be ready to understand what a high-level quarterback can do.”
The Bears’ receiving corps of Marcellus Reed, Kaden Dudley, Anthony Costanzo and Cam Jones have combined for over 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns. Last week Reed stole the show with four touchdown catches and 187 yards against Pine Creek.
While Palmer Ridge's defense has held each opponent to 20 points or fewer throughout the season, the Bears will have a new challenge against Jones, who leads the state with more than 1,700 yards, including a three-touchdown, 332-yard performance last week against Ponderosa.
“He’s one of the best runners we’ve seen in a while, and he’s in a good system that gets him the ball a lot and wears other teams down,” Pulford said. “He’s going to put his shoulder down and get those extra 4 yards after contact, or get a breakaway and be explosive, so we have to be fundamentally sound. If we don’t do a good job tackling, Q is going to run all over.”
Despite being fundamentally different, each team enters Saturday with confidence. For Fountain-Fort Carson, it stems from a 27-member senior class that has helped guide the program through arduous 5A schedules, and now to newfound confidence following a season of growth.
“Our seniors have led this team through the offseason and all of the uncertainty since March, and that really showed Saturday,” Novotny said. “That is where the composure and confidence comes from. We saw some kids step up with calmness and our seniors believed in themselves and our team.”
Palmer Ridge evokes confidence as a veteran playoff team.
“These kids have been in those high-pressure situations, and performed and delivered,” Pulford said. “The vibe on this team is more confident, and maybe rightfully so. These guys have had to go through a lot and have endured more than previous teams have.
"Confidence is contagious, especially when it comes from player to player. And when you have players saying, the only team who is going to beat Palmer Ridge is Palmer Ridge, they buy in.”
