MONUMENT • A former member of the Monument Board of Trustees has been revealed as the source of prematurely sharing attorney-client privileged information during more than one investigation involving the Town of Monument.
In the first official meeting of the recently-elected Monument Town Council Jan. 3, the council voted unanimously to approve the removal of attorney-client privilege on a second investigation which was reported in late 2022 regarding the town or its staff.
Mayor Mitch LaKind called for a motion from the council to lift the attorney-client privilege on an investigation conducted in May, since a report of that investigation had been provided to a media outlet.
LaKind referred to a Dec. 2 Colorado Times Recorder article that contained information from the Town of Monument that was supposed to be protected under attorney-client privilege concerning members of the town’s staff, including former Chief of Police Sean Hemingway. Hemingway retired effective Jan. 2.
“Based on recent events, I suspect it (the leak of information) was politically motivated,” LaKind said.
Under attorney-client privilege, information provided to the council can only be shared publicly if the council votes to approve the removal of the privilege, the mayor said.
In the case of the information reported in the Times Recorder article, “This vote never took place,” he said. “On a hunch, I sent a CORA request to see if any of our council members were so brazen to send the investigation from their town email account. Unfortunately, I was correct.”
Information shared with The Tribune show former trustee Darcy Schoening on Nov. 29 sent multiple emails to her personal email account as well as to a Colorado Times Recorder reporter regarding that investigation. Previously, the investigation report was distributed to members of the Board of Trustees on July 25.
Once the council voted to lift the attorney-client privilege on that matter, the emails gathered from LaKind’s CORA request became public domain.
“Since the public had been made aware of something they had no business being made aware of, because council members were asked what we wanted to do and somebody leaked the information, I think the public has a right to know who the leaker was,” Lakind said.
The council voted 5-0 at the Jan. 3 meeting to lift the attorney-client privilege on that investigation.
The Colorado Times Recorder reported Hemingway allegedly called a patron at a restaurant a derogatory name after the patron came to the defense of an employee. It states Town Manager Mike Foreman and Hemingway were patrons of the restaurant and upon closing time, Foreman was denied a “to-go” cup for the last cocktail he received. After being denied his request, Foreman allegedly argued with the employee on legally allowing a “to-go” cup for an alcoholic beverage in the wake of COVID-19 regulations.
Another patron of the restaurant at the time stated to Foreman and Hemingway the employee was only “doing her job,” at which point the former chief allegedly called the patron “Hiroshima,” in reference to the patron appearing to be of Asian descent.
From the May 2022 investigation, LaKind said the topic was not discussed again since the majority of the board expressed no desire to hold an executive session over the matter. In addition, since the incident occurred outside of town jurisdiction as well as outside the hours of the work duties of the staff involved, the issue eventually came to a close. The investigators were not employed by the Town of Monument.
“The actions taken by the board at the time, in my opinion, were just,” LaKind said. “The chief was not an employee of the board. Therefore, we should not have been given an option to discuss it in executive session. Making no assumptions, since we did not hear more from any town employees on this matter, whatever happened, the case was concluded by the town Human Resources Director Steve Wychulis.”
At the time the report was presented to the Board of Trustees, Schoening emailed Foreman stating, “I do not feel it’s appropriate to discuss Chief’s words in executive session. It sounds to me like a witch hunt, and an exec session would be further useless targeting the chief. Words he uses outside of his official capacity have nothing to do with me or the rest of board, or the public. I don’t want to waste time and attention on it, nor do I wish to use town time to besmirch our excellent chief.”
However, Schoening provided the investigation report on that matter to the media four months later. In addition, on Dec. 28, she also provided the preliminary investigation report of a potential violation of campaign electioneering, surrounding the Nov. 8 election, by town staff to Tribune sister paper The Gazette.
At the Jan. 3 meeting, Town Council voted unanimously, 5-0, to pause the potential campaign electioneering investigation until the Town of Monument could acquire a new interim town attorney to review the initial report and provide further legal counsel.
Reached for comment on this article, Schoening said she had none.