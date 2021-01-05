Palmer Ridge High School alum Ty Evans has a new football home at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.
Evans signed with the Division I FBS school (the top division in all of college football) on Jan. 4.
Texas State is Evans’ second college since he graduated from Palmer Ridge in 2019. He spent his first two years at North Carolina State, where he redshirted during the 2019 season and did not play in any games during the 2020 season.
Evans, a three-year starter for Palmer Ridge who led the team to Class 3A state championships in 2017 and 2018, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 14 with the hope of finding a new college home to kickstart his football career. He found it in Texas State.
San Marcos radio station KTSW 89.9 FM is calling Evans “the best recruit in (Texas State) program history.”
Evans spent two years on the North Carolina State football team and never played a down during a regular season game. This past season, he watched from the sidelines as the Wolfpack compiled an 8-4 record.
Evans released a statement on Twitter on Dec. 14 about his decision to leave NC State.
“I would like to thank my teammates, coaching staff, strength staff, trainers, academic staff, instructors and every member of the Wolf Pack nation," the statement said. "After struggling with this decision for weeks, I have decided to leave North Carolina State and explore other options.
“The 2020 season for me included some minor adversity with a fall camp injury and long quarantine. The important thing is the team had a great season. I will miss every one of you, but with four years of eligibility ahead for me I am excited for what is in the future.”
Evans has not thrown a pass in a regular season game since December 2018. He originally committed to play football at Arkansas and later Colorado, but decommitted to both schools after their head coaches were fired. He signed with North Carolina State in December 2018 and attended the school for the spring semester of 2019 so that he could get a jump start on learning the Wolfpack prostyle offense.
It became increasingly obvious that Evans was going to have a tough time cracking the starting lineup after a slew of recruits were ahead of him on the depth chart. This season, redshirt junior Bailey Hockman and redshirt sophomore Devin Leary had effective years as NC State's starting quarterbacks. Another pair or prospects in freshman Ben Finley and incoming recruit Aaron McLaughlin were also in the pipeline to get playing time ahead of Evans. Finley was already ahead of Evans on the depth chart.
Evans was NC State's lone quarterback signee in the 2018 class. He was the 2017 Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year and a finalist in the 2018 Nike Elite 11 camp.
Texas State has played at the FBS level since 2012. Last season, the Bobcats were 2-10. They have never played in a bowl game.
Texas State plays in the Sun Belt Conference with notable successful programs Appalachian State, Troy State and Arkansas State.
The Bobcats won Division II national championships in 1981 and 1982.