Adult ice hockey is thriving at Monument Ice Rinks under the direction of former NHL defenseman Al Pedersen.
Pedersen, a longtime resident of the area, is as passionate today about hockey as he was 30 years when he was checking opponents into the boards as a member of the Boston Bruins.
“We specialize in getting people started,” said Pedersen, the rinks’ general manager for almost two decades.
Pedersen, who played in two Stanley Cup Finals with the Bruins, has been running leagues since 2002 for Monument Ice Rinks, where more than 1,000 adult skaters participate in year-round leagues. He has 65 teams and more than 600 skaters in the fall-winter league.
Pedersen’s teams also play games at Sertich Ice Center at Memorial Park, Honnen Ice Arena at Colorado College, and the Air Force Academy Cadet Ice Arena.
“Some people love to play in the winter months, some in the summer months,” Pedersen said. “It’s about getting out there and getting exercise and having fun. It’s a great stress-reducer. You get on the ice and you forget about the stress of the day.”
The Monument Ice Rinks’ adult program allows skaters of all levels to take to the ice for instructional, pickup, league, and tournament play each week. All of the leagues are no-contact.
“You don’t want to go out there and get hurt when you have to go to work the next day,” Pedersen said. “Have fun. Get a workout. That’s what it’s all about.”
Monument Ice Rinks offers a supplemental insurance policy provided to USA Hockey league participants. The investment helps Pedersen give players an increased sense of security.
“From a rink standpoint, it’s a huge benefit, especially if a player doesn’t have their own health insurance,” he said. “For those players who do have their own coverage, it’s secondary insurance.”
Pedersen is well aware that hockey players come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Their skill levels are also vastly different. He focuses on making sure there is both consistency and parity among teams within each adult division. He often gets on the ice with the players for practice sessions.
“When they start doing league activities, it helps them to get motivated to get better and learn, or to learn again,” he said.
Pedersen said the games are extremely competitive with “80 percent” of the league games finishing within two goals.
“People have more fun in competitive, close games, and they’re less apt to get frustrated, get sick of the game, or even walk away,” Pedersen said.
Adults participating in the Monument Ice Rinks league can subscribe to one of two payment plans — $50 or $99 per month. The $50 plan lets subscribers play for a single team and participate in all five of the league’s seasons. There’s no long-term commitment, and players can cancel at any time.
The $99 a month plan includes multiple team play and a host of other features, including pickup hockey, stick-and-puck time, Iron Man tourneys, Thursday morning skills clinics, and one free skate sharpening per month.
For more information visit monumenticerinks.com.