Al Pedersen, Monument Ice Rinks facilities manager and adult league coordinator, was recently named the John Beadle Adult Member of the Year for 2019-20 by USA Hockey.
Pedersen, a former NHL defenseman who played in two Stanley Cup Finals as a member of the Boston Bruins, was gracious in accepting the award on June 8.
"This isn’t about me,” Pedersen told The Tribune. “This is for all those players still getting out there and skating and having a good time.”
Pedersen, 55, has been with Monument Ice Rinks since 2006. He spends countless hours coordinating adult and youth hockey leagues and events.
“There’s a lot that has to be done around here,” said Pedersen, who makes his home in northern El Paso County.
The Beadle award is presented annually to an individual who has made outstanding contributions during many years of service to the ice hockey community as an adult player and/or volunteer. It is named for John Beadle, who for 27 seasons (1991-2018) served as vice president of USA Hockey and chair of the Adult Council.
Pedersen is a Level 4 USA Hockey certified coach. A native of Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, Canada, Pedersen grew up on skates and still has a passion for the game.
“I love teaching the game to people of all ages,” he said “It’s such a great sport. You can get hooked pretty easily.”
The Monument Ice Rinks adult leagues recently resumed for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down in March. There are 66 teams in the league.
The adult program provides skaters of all levels the opportunity to take to the ice for instructional, pickup, league, and tournament play each week. Pedersen makes himself accessible to skaters of all abilities.
A 1983 draft pick of the Boston Bruins, Pedersen played eight seasons in the NHL with the Bruins, the Minnesota North Stars and the Hartford Whalers. He appeared in 428 regular-season games and tallied 41 career points.
Following his playing career, Pedersen moved to Colorado Springs in 1995 to coach the (now defunct) minor league Colorado Gold Kings. He later joined the Colorado Rampage Tier 1 AAA and Tier 2 and Travel organization to manage the 8U program.