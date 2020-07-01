Taylor Buckley is trying move forward from the past. Beginning in August, the former Lewis-Palmer volleyball star will be continuing her collegiate career at Division II Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D.
“The school is beautiful, the gym is huge and I can play all six rotations,” an exuberant Buckley said recently after a training session at Ground Up Sports Performance in Colorado Springs. “And I just love the team. They are the nicest people I’ve ever met.”
An outside hitter, Buckley will be playing for her second university since graduating from Lewis-Palmer in 2019. She began her collegiate career at D-I Central Connecticut (New Britain), playing in 15 matches as a freshman last fall.
But Buckley never felt totally at home at Central Connecticut, so she entered the transfer portal. In February she was contacted by Northern State coach Brent Aldridge.
“He was the most knowledgeable coach I’ve ever talked with,” Buckley said. “He looked at my tape and immediately pointed out some things we can change to help me have more success.”
Buckley’s time at Central Connecticut was fruitful in many ways. She made the Dean’s List last spring while majoring in exercise science. That led to her getting a volunteer position this summer at Falcon Physical Therapy. She plans to major in human performance at Northern State.
“I want to go into physical therapy and I’m already looking at PT schools,” Buckley said. “College volleyball will end at some point. I’m looking forward to the next part of my life.”
For now, Buckley is a volleyball and workout junkie. She plays court, sand and grass volleyball nearly seven days a week, and trains three to four days a week at Ground Up with Mike Bolio.
“I’ve been working with Taylor since before her sophomore year in high school and she’s made dramatic improvement,” Bolio said. “She’s a talented athlete, but the area I’ve seen the most improvement in her lately is her overall work ethic and determination. She has a lot more mental maturity. She has a killer instinct.”
Buckley’s former Lewis-Palmer teammate, Kessandra Krutsinger — who will be playing her sophomore season at Southern Mississippi — has seen growth in Buckley.
“She definitely is way more focused and determined,” Krutsinger said. “Her hunger to win is stronger than ever.”
Buckley thrived in high school while playing with Lewis-Palmer, the best program in the state last decade by evidence of six Class 4A state championships. Buckley was an outside hitter on state title teams in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
“I was lucky enough and fortunate to be part of a great program,” she said. “It was an awesome experience.”
Buckley also played with Monument-based Colorado Juniors, arguably the best club program in the state. But she concedes that she was not aware of the job-like commitment she experienced once she got to college.
“In high school you go to practice for a couple of hours a day and play a couple of games a week,” Buckley said. “In college, it’s lifting at 6 a.m. followed by running. You go to class, watch film at lunch, practice, lift and you might even play that night. It’s more high intensity than anything else.”
Gianna Bartalo, one of Buckley’s former Lewis-Palmer teammates, said she believes Buckley can reach greater heights at Northern State.
“You always want your teammates to be happy and successful,” said Bartalo, who will play for the University of Denver this fall. “I think Taylor has found the right fit.
“As a player, she’s explosive on the outside and a hard swinger. She moves around the court well and she’s super scrappy on defense.”
Northern State plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The Wolves will play an abbreviated schedule of 20 regular season games this season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Northern State will not play its first game until Sept. 18 at Winona State in Minnesota.
“We start on-campus classes on Aug. 19, but we don’t have a set day to get on campus,” Buckley said. “A lot of what we used to be able to do is restricted.”