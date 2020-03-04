On Feb. 21, Josh Scott was back in the Lewis-Palmer High School gymnasium where he was a standout basketball player eight years ago.
The 6-foot-10 Scott sat behind the Rangers’ bench and watched with delight as his former club took down a powerful Cheyenne Mountain squad in the regular season finale.
“Some of these kids were babies cheering for us at our games when I was playing so I don’t recognize them,” Scott said. “There’s a lot of nostalgia being back here. A lot of good memories and accomplishments. It seems like a lifetime ago.”
Scott is living in the Denver area while he rehabilitates a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee — an injury he suffered while playing professional basketball in Japan for the Ryukyu Golden Kings. He has been a member of the Okinawa-based team since the start of the 2018-19 season. The Golden Kings compete in the B.League, Japan’s top-tier professional basketball league.
“I’m here getting healthy,” Scott said. “I hurt my (right) knee about a year ago. I played the start of this season, but I had some issues so I came back to try and figure some things out. “
Scott has been rehabbing at Next Level Sports Performance in Golden. If he is able to get “healthy” he hopes to return to Japan to play for Ryukyu by August.
Scott is making the most of his time off from professional basketball.
“I’ve been doing a lot of travel, catching up with a lot of people and going to a lot of games,” said Scott, who sat in the Lewis-Palmer stands with his friend, former Rangers’ athletic director Ken Emry and his wife, Shelley. “I’m trying to do a lot of things I haven’t been able to do since I’ve been overseas the past four years. Enjoying life a little bit.”
Scott ranks among the greatest players in Lewis-Palmer history, second only to former longtime NBA forward Pat Garrity.
After leading the Rangers to the 2011-12 Class 4A state title, he was a four-year starter for the University of Colorado, where he played in two NCAA Tournaments for the Buffaloes.
Scott was an All-Pac 12 Conference player for CU. He is one of just two players in school history to record 1,700 points, 900 rebounds and 100 blocked shots, joining CU Athletic Hall of Famer and former NBA forward Cliff Meely. Scott’s name is all over the CU career record-book rankings.
He was not drafted by an NBA team, but played in two summer leagues with the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trailblazers. Scott signed his first professional contract in 2016 with MZT Skopje, a club based in Skopje, North Macedonia. The team competes in the Macedonian First League and ABA League.
Scott moved to the Japanese Professional League in 2017 and played for the Shimane Susanoo Magic, also in the B.League. He played with the Magic for one season.
“Playing overseas has been one of the greatest gifts because you meet a lot of people you wouldn’t meet otherwise,” Scott said. “A lot of experiences. A lot of different perspectives.”
Scott doesn’t know if he will be able to catch any more Lewis-Palmer games this season. Two of the Rangers’ assistant coaches are former teammates Justin Smith and Jordan Ververs.
“It makes us look old,” Scott said with a smile.
Scott was the first of four brothers in his family to play college basketball. Jordan played for Idaho from 2013-18. Jonathan is a senior guard for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, while youngest brother, Joel, is a starting freshman forward for Black Hills State.