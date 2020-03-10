One year ago, on March 9, Joel Scott had just led the Lewis-Palmer High School boys’ basketball team to the Class 4A state championship.
After the game at the Denver Coliseum, Scott announced he was still undecided on where he would play college ball. He eventually decided on Division II Black Hills State in Spearfish, S.D.
Last week, Scott was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year.
Scott, who played basketball for The Classical Academy through his eighth-grade year prior to transferring to Lewis-Palmer, is enjoying a superb true freshman campaign for the Yellow Jackets. He led Black Hills State in scoring with 17.5 points per game (fourth-best in the RMAC), and scored in double digits in 26 games.
Scott also averaged an impressive 59.7% shooting from the field and was the second most consistent shooter in the RMAC this season. He also shot 49.3% from beyond the arc and averaged 6 rebounds per game.
He led the Yellow Jackets to their first-ever RMAC regular-season title. In the finale against South Dakota School of Mines, he converted a four-point play by sinking a 3-pointer and picked up the extra point at the free throw line on the buzzer-beater.
“Joel is having an impressive freshman year and is playing well beyond his age,” Black Hills coach Ryan Thomson said in a press release. “I thought Joel was one of the most consistent and effective players in the entire RMAC this season.
“His ability to bring enthusiasm, attention to detail and leadership on a daily basis has had a tremendous impact on our team. Everyone within our program is excited to see Joel being recognized for the amazing season he has had.”
Scott was also named to the All-RMAC First Team.