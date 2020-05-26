Billy Cook was in his junior season as an outfielder for Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., when the NCAA canceled all spring sports on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A 2017 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, Cook was leading the Waves in several categories, including OPS (1.124), home runs (4), runs (19), triples (2), total bases (41) and slugging (.672).
The Waves were 12-3 at the time the season was canceled and ranked 21st in the nation.
Cook has been a solid trajectory upward since entering college. He has been consistently ranked this season around the 150th top college prospect. Cook was projected to be drafted somewhere around the 9th to 12th rounds.
But that all changed with the coronavirus.
This year’s draft, delayed until July from its usual first week of June, will involve only five rounds, down from 40. It has been announced that the 2021 draft will be only 20 rounds.
“The game of baseball is changed forever,” said Billy Cook’s grandfather, Dan Adair, a Monument resident and an assistant Lewis-Palmer baseball coach.
Adair has followed his grandson’s college career closely. Adair and his wife, Barbara, visited Tempe, Ariz., in February to see Cook and the Waves play San Diego, Minnesota and Oregon.
The Adairs were planning to see Cook play in five series this season, including one in Moraga, Calif., home of St. Mary’s. The Adairs were going to spend the weekend with their good friends Art and Betty Howe. Art Howe is a former major league player and manager who has mentored Cook since he was a youth.
Cook played in the wood-bat Northwoods League following his freshman and sophomore years at Pepperdine. The league is considered one of the top college summer leagues in the nation.
He is planning to play in the Northwoods League again this summer, but due to the shutdowns and restrictions surround the coronavirus, the league has yet to announce if it will have games this summer. Cook finished up his classes last week and is planning to return home to Monument this week.
As a sophomore at Pepperdine, Cook appeared in 30 games, making 28 starts. He led the team with five home runs and a .519 slugging percentage. He earned West Coast Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll “bronze” honors and was named a Pepperdine Scholar-Athlete.
Cook’s father, Chuck, played baseball at the Air Force Academy. His mother, Julie, played volleyball and basketball at Air Force.