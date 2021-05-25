Lewis-Palmer High School alum Billy Cook has been sizzling at the plate this month for his Pepperdine Waves baseball team in Malibu, Calif. On May 17, the outfielder was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week after leading the Waves to a series victory over Santa Clara.
Over the three games, Cook had five hits — including two home runs — in 12 at bats (.417 average) and a 1.083 OPS. His first homer of the weekend came on May 15 and was the second leg of back-to-back home runs that gave the Waves the lead. It proved to be the game-winner in the 8-4 victory.
Cook’s second dinger came the next day in the sixth inning, breaking a 2-2 tie. It was also the game-winner in the Waves’ s 3-2 win.
Cook leads the WCC in home runs with 13, one better than teammate Justin Lutes.
“Beyond all the great numbers Billy has a great drive and he’s a great teammate and he molds with anyone on a baseball field,” said Cook’s high school coach, Brett Lester.
Lester keeps a close eye on his former pupil and gets inside information from Cook’s grandfather, Dan Adair, also known as Pops, who serves as one of Lester’s assistant coaches.
“Pops has missed a few games to go down and watch Billy play,” Lester said. “He’s a very proud grandfather.”
Cook, a 2017 Lewis-Palmer graduate, was batting just .173 on May 1. He was banged up in the early going after being hit in the ribs by a pitch. Between that and a COVID outbreak on the team, Cook did not play in a game from March 7 to April 16.
As of May 16, Cook’s batting average was up to .260. Eight of his home runs came in the team’s first eight games in May.
Cook is listed on several major league draft boards as a player who could be selected during July’s amateur draft. The draft will be 20 rounds (612 selections). It is up from the five rounds in 2020, but down from the normal 40 to 45 rounds.
In his first three seasons at Pepperdine, Cook had a batting average of .280 with 79 hits including 15 doubles, six triples and nine home runs. In 2020’s shortened season, he batted .344 (61 at-bats in 15 games) and led the team with a 1.124 OPS. He had 21 hits, including four doubles, two triples and a team-high four home runs. He was second on the team with nine walks.
Cook had a spectacular prep career for the Rangers. A four-year starter, he had a .489 batting average, .584 on-base percentage, 81 RBI, and 79 total runs. He was named The Gazette’s Player of the Year as a senior.