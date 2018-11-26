Billy Cook awoke the morning of Nov. 9 and not only discovered his Pepperdine University classes were canceled, but the school was being closed due to the Woolsey Fire near the Malibu, Calif., campus.
“We didn’t really know what was going on because of the severity of it, so I looked out my window and there was just this huge cloud of smoke,” Cook said. “So, my roommate and I left to go to Santa Barbara. We didn’t stick around.”
Cook, a 2017 Lewis-Palmer graduate and star baseball player for the Waves, said he could see smoke and fire through the canyons as he and his roommate drove north up the coast to Santa Barbara, Calif.
Cook decided to fly back to his Colorado home early for Thanksgiving.
“There was smoke on the mountains in Pepperdine, and I get here and there are these icy clouds everywhere.”
Cook is enjoying a great start to his college career. As a freshman last spring, he batted .348 in 44 games (33 starts) with 13 RBIs and 19 walks. A third baseman/first baseman, he compiled a .962 fielding percentage while earning West Coast Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll “bronze” honors. He is a Pepperdine Scholar-Athlete.
“I got to get my feet wet pretty early last year,” Cooks said. “I started Day 1 and off and on from there.”
Cook has played in the Northwoods Wood Bat League in Canada the last two summers and is drawing the attention of several major league teams. He is not eligible to be drafted until after his junior year.
Former major league player and manager Art Howe, a long-time friend of the Cooks, believes Billy has a future in pro ball.
“... He is very disciplined at the plate. And most of all he is coachable. This kid is like a sponge. And you know Billy loves the game. ... He’s always working. Always trying to get better. What more could you ask for as a manager and as a coach?” Howe said.