Now in her junior year at Colorado Christian University, Sami Edwards is still bringing the Thunder to her softball game.
Edwards, a graduate and former softball standout at Discovery Canyon Campus High School, was recently selected as an All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association for her 2022 softball season at CCU, where she aided the Cougars’ first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship win in program history.
The NFCA selections for All-American were announced May 11, just four days after the Cougars won their first conference championship May 7 in Grand Junction after a 9-5 win over Metropolitan State University of Denver.
Edwards, who plays center field for CCU, started in each of the team’s 27 games for the 2022 seasons and finished with a .475 batting average leading the Cougars with 94 hits. She also finished with 21 doubles, 10 triples and 171 total bases along with a slugging percentage of .864.
With the close of the season, Edwards holds the program record for doubles and triples in a single season as well as total bases. Her on base percentage in 2022 was .518, an example of her solid consistency on the season.
“Sami had a dream season in which her offensive numbers were amazing,” Cougars coach Larry Hays said.
“She’s the only player in the conference to make First-team All-American. She is an All-Conference center fielder and Most Valuable Player in the conference tournament.
“She’s a wonderful teammate and an outstanding student. Best of all she is a servant leader by example.”
In the conference championship, Edwards came up with a two-run home run in the second inning to give the CCU a 5-0 lead over the Roadrunners. She finished the championship tournament with five runs batted in.
Edwards, who also played basketball at DCC, is majoring in accounting and business administration. CCU reported in April, “the junior boasts an impressive 3.944 GPA in accounting as she excels in all aspects of being a student-athlete.”