George Silvanic fell victim to an early round of NFL cuts, as the recent Air Force graduate was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive tackle appeared in the Rams’ first preseason game, making a pair of tackles in a 13-6 loss to the Chargers.
Silvanic was the surprise of the 2020 season for Air Force. The local product from Palmer Ridge had played sparingly during his first three seasons, then moved from the offensive to defensive line weeks before the season opener. He responded with a standout season, making 34 tackles during the six-game season with 4.5 tackles for loss.
The odds of making the Rams were long for Silvanic, who signed as an undrafted free agent. Los Angeles returns several veterans on the defensive line — including perennial All-Pro Aaron Donald — and spent fourth- and fifth-round draft picks on players on the defensive front.
Air Force still has offensive linemen Nolan Laufenberg (Broncos) and Parker Ferguson (Jets) in NFL camps from the Class of 2021.
