Young women and their mothers wore their best little black dresses and pearls, befitting the theme of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, for the local chapter of the National Charity League’s Senior Recognition Ceremony of 14 graduating seniors.

On a recent sunny Sunday afternoon, the Pinery North was the setting honoring the girls. Along with their mothers, they had participated in a 6-year program (grades 7-12) focused on philanthropic work, leadership development, and cultural experiences as part of a national nonprofit group. This year’s senior class attends Air Academy High School, Discovery Canyon Campus High School, Palmer Ridge High School, Cheyenne Mountain High School and Pine Creek High School.

The National Charity League is a multi-generational philanthropic organization that was established in 1925. The service organization makes a considerable impact by promoting the opportunity to engage in philanthropic pursuits at an early age using the mother/daughter bond as a springboard. Three million hours are donated annually to over 6,000 charities in the United States. The Colorado Springs Chapter, established in 1990, draws its 150 members from El Paso County.

Stacey Baxter, chapter president, explains that NCL is increasingly focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion: important topics in the changing world. Leadership training is also a primary focus, and through hands-on experience the girls learn planning and organizational skills. Seminars include topics such as college preparation, financial acuity, self-defense, and emotional wellness. The girls develop communication and self-sufficiency skills, an awareness of the importance of the arts, positive community engagement, and an appreciation for family time.

NCL provides a sense of community for the mothers and daughters, with a chance to form friendships and connections with members from other schools and other parts of the city. This allows them to see that they are part of a larger community, where their endeavors are more far reaching.

The Pinery North has a spectacular view of Pikes Peak and was decked out with round tables covered in crisp white tablecloths. Colorful centerpieces were comprised of favor boxes colored in that iconic Tiffany blue, tied with white ribbons, and filled with Hershey’s kisses. Lunch included wrap sandwiches, tasty sides, and assorted brownies and cookies.

The program featured a slideshow covering the years the mother/daughter duos volunteered, working side-by-side as required by NCL. Each graduating senior read a moving letter she penned paying tribute to her mother. Tears were shed as the letters described the closeness and support these young women receive from their moms. They shared feelings about the love and companionship, special memories, encouraging words, admiration, and the unbreakable bond they had with the special woman who had raised and nurtured them. After each letter was read, the girl presented her mother with a colorful bouquet of flowers, and mom draped a graduation cord around her daughter’s neck representing service in NCL.

The letter-reading was followed by the girls sharing their future plans. All of them intend to attend college; some in-state, and others going to colleges throughout the USA such as the University of Alabama, Southern Methodist University, University of North Carolina, University of California-San Diego, and University of Puget Sound. Many are interested in pursuing business degrees, while others are focused on engineering and science.

Both leadership and philanthropic hours are required by NCL. The mother/daughter teams have 20 different philanthropies to choose from to earn volunteer hours.

As co-president of the NCL senior class, Ella Bender (Discovery Canyon Campus), has earned her volunteer hours this year working along with her mother, Michelle. They have ushered at the Fine Arts Center Theatre, assisted at information booths for UCHealth Children’s Hospital, volunteered at Pikes Peak Children’s Museum, and provided comfort at Ronald McDonald House by bringing food and making blankets.

Twins Jessica and Alaina Keegan attend Discovery Canyon Campus. Through NCL they have spent valuable time with their mother, Linda, earning volunteer hours working with Friends of Cheyenne Cañon, adopting families at Christmas through Community Partnership for Child Development, and assisting at the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival.

Diya Suri, who attends Palmer Ridge High School, volunteered with her mother, Shipra. They packed boxes of food at Care and Share Food Bank, delivered Meals on Wheels for Silver Key Senior Services, and did trail maintenance and plant care for Friends of Cheyenne Cañon. “It gives us a time to talk and hang out”, Diya explains of the special time she shares with her mom. Next year, Diya’s little sister Nita, will become a member of NCL and carry on the family tradition.

National Charity League provides opportunities for mothers and daughters to bond, and to develop an awareness of the value of giving back. The outstanding young women become empowered as they learn leadership skills, and contribute to the El Paso community.

Membership information is available at: www.nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/coloradosprings