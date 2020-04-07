For whom the bell tolls,

In the last couple of weeks I’ve written about #DoingYourPart to help local businesses struggling through this time. My focus was on mom-and-pop shops and restaurants, who need our continued business to survive.
What I haven’t mentioned, and what is almost as dear to my heart as ... food ... is #DoingYourPart to help newspapers.
While this newspaper and the other three Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies are free, both in print and online, to residents within our coverage areas, they are not free to produce. They are advertising-driven. And advertising, not surprisingly, has decreased quite a bit these last few weeks where many advertisers, big and small, are temporarily closed.
You may have noticed our smaller page counts. That’s because the space we have to print news depends on how much advertising is sold in any given week.
We are fortunate to still be publishing at all during this new COVID-19-changed world, to be sure. Our sister paper, The Gazette, which relies heavily on paid circulation, has also been fortunate.
What’s amazing is the level of journalism that’s coming out of our papers. The Gazette team, which I consider myself and my staff a part of (we work from the same offices, when we work in offices), is doing absolutely astounding work right now — reporting on every aspect of the virus, its effects and sheltering in place even as we are all scattered to the winds (aka our respective homes). Our tiny PPN team is part of this equation — we’re doing amazing work while for the first time producing four newspapers from home!
Pikes Peak Newspapers’ content is always free to view online (pikespeaknewspapers.com), but The Gazette’s digital content is typically behind a paywall — meaning, readers must pay to read it. However, during this unprecedented crisis/pandemic, The Gazette’s coronavirus reporting is not behind the paywall; it’s free to read at gazette.com.
And yet, this is occurring even as print and digital media advertising across the board has taken a big downturn.
It’s not just a Pikes Peak Newspapers or Gazette phenomenon. It’s everywhere newspapers are produced.
The daily Tampa Bay Times in Florida earlier this week made a decision to cut print to just two days a week.
“Cutting days saves huge costs in newsprint, production and delivery, and preserves at least a couple of days for valuable print advertising. Other newspapers almost certainly will follow the Times’ lead. It’s reasonable to believe that papers will not print seven days a week after life returns to normal,” states a March 31 article on Poynter.com.
Many papers are cutting staff or even cutting publication dates to stem profit loss from advertising losses during this time. Some were doing so even before coronavirus was a thing. Now, the situation is grave.
“Make no mistake, though: Many of the decisions being made right now and in the next few weeks will be permanent ones. No newspaper that drops print days of publication will ever add them back. Humpty Dumpty won’t put the 20th-century newspaper back together again. There can be no return to status quo ante; the ante was already vanishing,” states a March 31 article by Nieman Lab.
I feel it’s almost taboo to mention, the precarious situation newspapers are in, because my livelihood depends on what happens to local print media. If we just keep our heads down and our noses to the grind, our hard work has to pay off.
It’s a “For whom the Bell tolls” proposition:
“Each man’s death diminishes me,
For I am involved in mankind.
Therefore, send not to know
For whom the bell tolls,
It tolls for thee.”
Poet John Donne wrote those words in his famous poem, ”For Whom the Bell Tolls.”
As with the coronavirus, we can’t just turn a blind eye and hope the boogeyman goes away.
Yes, humans worldwide are fighting for their very lives right now, but so are your news sources. If you don’t support them, especially now, they ... we ... will be just another casualty of this crisis.
How can you support your free weekly newspaper? Support our remaining advertisers. Also, let us know what’s going on in your neighborhood. Write a letter to the editor, comment on Facebook, retweet us on Twitter. Tell us how you’re doing.
“Let’s be clear, newspapers cannot survive indefinitely under the current conditions. Most newspapers still haven’t figured out the secret sauce of making the digital product work enough to sustain the entire operation. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated newspaper issues and it can’t end fast enough. One news publisher told Nieman Lab’s Ken Doctor, ‘If it’s a couple of months, we’ll make it through. If it’s six months, all bets are off,’” states the Poynter article.
How can you support other local, regional, national, international journalism? Vote with your wallet for your favorite news source and subscribe, even if the paywall is down on the news you’re reading right now.
We need your support in order to continue to bring the news to your door.
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than four years. She has been editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers since June. Contact Michelle with column or story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.