This is the first in a four-part series highlighting Lewis-Palmer School District’s 2018 Hall of Fame inductees. The induction ceremony and reception is from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road in Monument.
On Friday nights during the fall, you can still find Tony Ramunno at Don Breese Stadium. He doesn’t occupy the space he once did, when he roamed the sidelines for 32 years as a football coach at Lewis-Palmer High School. He still watches games, but now prefers to watch from the edge of the stadium, rather than the edge of the field he once commanded.
Rammuno is one of three former employees who will be inducted into the Lewis-Palmer School District Hall of Fame on Oct. 6.
“I was shocked (to find out about the induction) because there were some very good teachers in the district ... that I followed, and I was able to work with some of those folks,” Ramunno said. “I’m just really proud and I’m honored to be selected and mentioned in the district.”
For 32 years, Rammuno taught industrial arts at Lewis-Palmer High School. For 25 of those years, he was the head football coach for the Rangers, with stints as an assistant bookending his time at the helm. He also was an assistant wrestling coach for 10 years.
Originally from Steamboat Springs, Ramunno went on to play nose tackle for Western State University in Gunnison. He graduated with degrees in industrial education and business administration. After college, Ramunno was hired to teach at Lewis-Palmer High School, an opportunity he heard about through a friend of his, whose father was an assistant principal at LPHS.
Throughout his quarter-of-a-decade as head coach of the Rangers, Ramunno has seen many players come though his ranks. As the school grew in size, the Rangers moved through the classifications, eventually reaching the 5A level shortly before Palmer Ridge opened; their time in 5A wasn’t easy.
“We were the skinny kid on the block that got his nose bloodied every weekend,” said Ramunno.
Among the highlights from Ramunno’s tenure were back-to-back 3A league championships in 1994 and 1995; a smile still comes across his face when he talks about those years, especially one play in particular from the 1995 season: “Right before half, Travis Uhlenhop was our kicker; he hit a 50-yarder. And I just couldn’t believe that he hit a 50-yard field goal.”
Perhaps Ramunno’s greatest challenge in coaching came off the field, however, when all-conference running back Levi Patrick was killed in a car accident. Three of Patrick’s teammates were also in the vehicle when the accident occurred but survived. Authorities believed that cause of the crash was a tire malfunction.
“Levi Patrick was one of our tough players, really a tough kid,” Ramunno said. “He was a young man unashamed of his strong faith in God. I was so proud of him ... We had to go through a death of a player, of a young man that had so much potential — very hard to do. I just was so sad. We were loading a bus with boys with their football jerseys on to go to a funeral. We should be loading a bus to go to a ball game.”
Patrick usually led the team in prayer before games, when the team gathered in the locker room.
Ramunno eventually left football after having open heart surgery in 2014, although he continued to teach for three more years.
Ramunno’s legacy is still affecting Friday nights in the area, as some of his former assistants are now head coaches in the District: Dustin Tupper at Lewis-Palmer and Tom Pulford at Palmer Ridge.
“My last two years we beat Palmer Ridge and ... I was looking across the field, well they took Lewis-Palmer and just split it, so we lost so many of our faces,” Ramunno said. “And then we had to go play a game against those guys. It was exciting.”
No longer a coach, Ramunno still follows the Rangers football team closely. Elk hunting and motorcycle riding take up some of his free time, and he is building a home.
One of his former students from industrial arts now works as a civil engineer and graded Ramunno’s drawings for the home: “I have several of those students that are out in engineering,” Ramunno said. “It’s rewarding to see them.”
Though it all, though, Ramunno couldn’t have had the career he did without the support of his wife and children.
“I had great family support ... to stay in coaching and have the best jobs that anybody could have: calling plays on a Friday night and working in the shop as an elective class. My wife was very supporting because there was a lot of sacrificed time. I wouldn’t change it for anything; I’d do it again.”