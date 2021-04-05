The trees have always been her escape.
It started when Carol McIntyre was just a kid growing up in suburban Pennsylvania. The then-8-year-old would walk to a nearby forest to get out of an unhappy household. She spent hours alone digging for salamanders or shiny objects. She found comfort amid the towering trees that she didn’t find at home. She did that most days until she turned 14.
“They’re these huge, yet comfortable beings,” McIntyre says. “They’re just accepting and not judgmental. That’s what they gave me and they still do.”
Maybe the trees gave her something else. A love for the colors around her: the blue skies and the green leaves. And, later, a love for re-creating that sense of discovery on a canvas.
But she’d have to wait for that. McIntyre was an artsy kid and studied art in college. Then she stopped.
“I came to the realization I couldn’t make a living as an artist,” she said. “That’s what I thought at the time.”
She switched to psychology and became a school psychologist. She later entered the business world. From the ages of 21 to 36, McIntyre didn’t make art.
Then she married into a musical and artsy family that was loving, not judgmental like her own. McIntyre’s mother-in-law introduced her to watercolors and bought her supplies.
It was such a monumental moment that McIntrye has more than one metaphor for it. “I was like a duck swimming in water,” she says.
And: “It was like unlocking a vault that I had slammed shut.”
Simply put, McIntyre started painting again. And hasn’t stopped.
In 2004, McIntyre and her husband moved to Colorado. They wanted to be closer to a mountain cabin near Deckers that’s been in the family for four generations. McIntyre wanted to be back in the middle of the trees.
At the cabin, there’s no cell-phone service, TV or running water. It makes her feel like she’s in a treehouse.
“It’s my sacred place,” she says. “You go there and things fall off of you. Your blood pressure slows. It’s like a retreat.”
They live there from May to October, when the weather’s nice. The rest of the time, they’re in a Black Forest house McIntyre designed with an attached studio.
The self-proclaimed “Color Maestro” paints with the goal of “color harmony,” in a way that colors sort of sing together.
“I’m consciously aware of what color brings to our world,” McIntyre said. “And I communicate visually with it.”
This is also the person who, in 2006, legally changed her last name from Gray because it wasn’t nearly colorful enough. When she turned 55, she dyed her hair bright red. When she wears something tan, she wonders if she’s committing a personal sin. She authored a popular how-to book, called “I Just Want to Paint: Mixing the Colors You Want!”
So it makes sense her new exhibit, “Colorscapes,” invites people “into the world of color.” It opened last week at G44 Gallery in Colorado Springs.
Her collection of 18 new pieces brings up questions like, “How does color impact you? Are there colors you love and others you don’t?”
For the most part, McIntyre felt motivated to paint during the pandemic. That wasn’t even the artist’s biggest challenge. In August, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer, meaning she faced months of doctor appointments and tests and surgeries. She was blindsided, overwhelmed and scared. She thought about canceling the show at G44 because she was so stressed out.
But she just kept painting.
“Have you heard of ‘The Little Engine That Could?’” McIntyre asks, speaking about the children’s book with that popular “I think I can” refrain. “That’s kind of like who I am.”
And she has beautiful, abstract pieces of artwork to show for it. Most of the “Colorscapes” pieces feature a hidden message of sorts: some trees.
Trees are still important to her. Most days, McIntyre goes for a walk in the woods around her house in Black Forest. And most days, she paints.
With a brush in hand, McIntyre says, “It’s almost as if I am back in my woods.” She creates layer after layer and doesn’t worry about the outcome. She’s in a state of discovery until the chaos comes together. It’s another form of escape.
“Painting grounds me,” McIntrye said. “It’s so much of who I am… that I need to paint.”
Contact the writer: amanda.hancock@gazette.com