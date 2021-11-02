PALMER LAKE • In an effort to raise awareness and appreciation of the Palmer Lake Police Department, the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts hosts a benefit jazz concert with a familiar face.
Flying Circus, a smooth jazz fivesome of veteran musicians, will perform Nov. 13 at the center in Palmer Lake. The event is a benefit concert to aid the Palmer Lake Police Department but also to help raise awareness and appreciation for the department’s service to the town, TLCA executive director Dr. Michael Maddox said.
Flying Circus is led by drummer Tracy Quinn, a former Palmer Lake police officer. A few years ago, while Quinn was still an officer with the department, he approached Maddox about his blues band, at the time, performing at the center.
“I wanted to do something with him, but the center was heavily booked at the time and later we had to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Maddox said. “As soon as we reopened, I still had that idea in the back of my mind.”
Recently, Maddox asked Quinn if he would be willing to schedule a performance of Flying Circus as a benefit concert for the department. Quinn absolutely agreed, Maddox said.
“These musicians are fantastic,” the executive director said. “I think everyone will enjoy it, and the Palmer Lake police officers I’ve spoken to about it are ecstatic.”
Quinn is a veteran musician of many styles and his last venture was The Tracy Quinn Blues Band in Colorado Springs. Flying Circus is also made up of Robert Booker, a skilled jazz, rock and blues guitarist, on lead and rhythm guitar. Joe Kaiser, a journeyman pianist with extraordinary composing skills, is the group’s pianist and keyboardist. Peter McGrath, a lead guitar player for many years who switched to bass, is the band’s bass player; and Kerry Paige, with many years experience behind his horn in a variety of styles, plays saxophone.
Flying Circus formed in June 2020 and is based in Colorado Springs. With all members from different and diverse musical backgrounds, the group was already recording their first demo, “Cleared for Takeoff,” in October of last year. Flying Circus looks to get back into the studio before the end of this year to record its second release.
Maddox said TLCA and its patrons wished to show appreciation to the local law enforcement agency. The director has used some off-duty officers in the past to provide security for some of the center’s more high-profile events. In addition, Maddox wanted to help supplement the department’s funding for “sorely needed equipment,” he said.
Palmer Lake Sgt. Michael Carroll couldn’t say for certain what the concert the proceeds would be applied to, but with the department’s limited budget its needs include new holders for body-worn cameras, maintenance for aging patrol vehicles, uniforms and possibly even ink for the office printer, he said.
“The list could go on and on,” Carroll said. “This event is a very special aid to our department. Proceeds from a benefit such as this help the department obtain necessities which would normally be on a wish list until the funds were available.”
Carroll said the department receives donations from time to time and is at times the benefactor of similar events, but nothing of this caliber.
“Dr. Maddox is a strong supporter of the police department, and we cannot say thank you enough to him for allowing this concert to take place at the venue,” the sergeant said.
Three years ago, Maddox contacted the Palmer Lake police asking what their greatest needs were for the department. At the time, it needed help funding new batteries for its traffic regulatory signs, which notify motorists of their speed as they travel into town. Maddox helped raise $300 for the batteries.
“We’ve always done what we can to support the police department,” Maddox said.
In addition, Maddox approached town hall administrators about having a “click button” added to the Palmer Lake town website, where patrons can visit and make monetary donations to the police department as well. He said the center plans to announce its availability to the patrons of the benefit concert.