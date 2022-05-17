My wife and I are heading to Florida to visit our daughter. Well, yes we will visit with her for a few days, but we are actually going mainly to housesit and dog sit for her while she is taking a vacation.
We’ve visited her in Florida for a number of years now. I still think about and wonder at the fact that Florida is where she has ended up. Basically, it came down to a few main reasons. The first is that she really doesn’t like cold weather and snow, and is more comfortable in warm weather. The second is that she decided to attend the University of Central Florida for her graduate work. There may be more reasons, but these two are fundamental.
You might be thinking, “Well, why don’t you consider moving there if she is going to be there for a long time?” Two reasons for that: First is that my wife has let it be known that Florida is NOT on her list of retirement locations, mainly due to the heat and humidity. Second is that our son and his wife are in the Denver metro area. So, it appears that we’ll continue to visit Florida, at least for now.
Over the years we’ve seen some of the typical sights you might think of when visiting: Disney and the Kennedy Space Center to name a couple. And some of you might remember I wrote an article on the Flager Museum in Palm Beach a few months back (“A visit to the Sunshine State — the Flagler Museum,” Nov. 3, 2021). While we are visiting this time, we’ll look for additional enjoyable excursions and I will try to tell you about them in a future column. But, I am also looking to understand more of Florida history. As with a lot of American history, if you really get time to look into it, there is courage and perseverance. There are also bewildering stories, surprises to what you thought you knew, and brutality.
For one example, consider the story of Spanish explorer Ponce De Leon. (De Leon is given credit for providing the name Florida and claiming it for Spain.) Bestselling author Tony Horwitz wrote a book a few years back called “A Voyage Long and Strange” about early America. One of the chapters is titled, “Florida — Fountain of Youth, River of Blood.” According to Horwitz, it turns out the story of Ponce De Leon and the Fountain of Youth in St. Augustine is particularly suspect.
We did visit St. Augustine a few years back. If you are interested in history at all, I do recommend visiting Castillo de San Marcos National Monument. More to follow on Florida.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. His email address is doug@historytoursamerica.com.