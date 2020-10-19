I’m sure you haven’t heard about this, so I just want to make sure you know: there’s an election coming up.
OK, I’m sorry — we’ve heard about it so much that I know even that joke is getting old.
If you’ve had a chance to see the sample ballots for this year, you know that they are long. There are a lot of open seats and ballot initiatives on there that you may not have even heard of.
At Pikes Peak Library District, we believe that democracy works best when everyone participates. So, as your friendly neighborhood collectors and compilers of trusted information, we’ve gotten back to work as we approach the upcoming election. Especially in the current climate, we want to make sure you have access to information that has been vetted and verified as you consider the issues and decide how to cast your votes.
Here are five ways PPLD can help you prepare to vote, research your ballot, and participate in the election:
Find out how to register and where you can vote. In order to vote, you need to be registered and you need to know how to get your hands on a ballot. Then, you’ll need to know how to use that ballot, and how you can turn it in. We collected all of that information for you, including locations, registration information and more: research.ppld.org/voting-elections/voting.
Learn how the election will work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Elections are always a hot topic of conversation, but there’s an added element of a pandemic this year. We’ve collected information for you on how the election works in Colorado, as well as specifically in El Paso County, and what you can expect as far as changes to the election because of COVID-19: ppld.org/vote.
Get to know the candidates on your ballot. There are dozens of elected offices on the ballot in El Paso County, from judges and state senators to president of the United States. It can be very hard to keep track of who is running for what, and on what platform. You can get your research done with trusted information we compiled for you. Just visit research.ppld.org/voting-elections and click on “Candidates.”
Learn more about the ballot initiates. Just as there are tons of elected offices to consider this year, there are also many ballot initiatives to consider! Keeping track of what they all mean, and then what a yes or no vote indicates, can be very tough. We put all that information together for you, too. Visit research.ppld.org/voting-elections and click on “Ballot Measures.”
Find other trusted sources of information. We know you’ll want and need to turn to other sources this year, too. Find a collection of resources for news, fact checking, debate schedules, campaign finance information, and more. Get started by visiting ppld.org/vote, but please always reach out to our staff if you have questions via phone, chat or email at ppld.org/ask.
Kayah Swanson is director of public relations and marketing for Pikes Peak Library District. She’s a former journalist turned nonprofit communicator. Reach Kayah with any questions at kswanson@ppld.org.