121721-fam-AdAmAn 1.JPG

Priscilla Clayton, who has made the New Year’s Eve climb to the top of 14,115-foot Pikes Peak as an AdAmAn guest five times, will make the trip this year as the newest member of the AdAmAn Club. Clayton is pictured this month at the start of Barr Trail, where the club members and guests will begin their journey to the summit.

 Christian Murdock, The Gazette

Priscilla Clayton is the first woman in 10 years to join the historic AdAmAn Club. She's set to lead the famous New Year's Eve trek up Pikes Peak light fireworks from the summit at midnight. (Video by Skyler Ballard)

Early this month at Colorado Springs’ downtown Christmas parade, Priscilla Clayton marched in front of a merry band of gentlemen, waving as she held the AdAmAn Club banner. She waved to her family in the crowd, including her father-in-law, who clapped and leaned over to the stranger next to him.

Priscilla Clayton, in yellow jacket, hikes a snowy New Year’s Eve climb up Pikes Peak with the AdAmAn Club. Clayton is the club’s new member for this year’s climb.

“That’s my daughter-in-law!”

The man from Clayton’s native Texas has known the AdAmAn Club as the historic fraternity ascending Pikes Peak to shoot New Year’s Eve fireworks. He’s known it to be exactly that, a fraternity, growing by one man every year, as per tradition since 1922.

His daughter-in-law, living at the foot of the peak in Cascade, had tagged along as a guest hiker since 2016.

“He thought, maybe they’re just stringing her along,” Clayton said. “He’s so proud.”

Priscilla Clayton, right, talks with a fellow climber one snowy New Year’s Eve climb up Pikes Peak with the AdAmAn Club.

There she’ll be Dec. 30 at the base of Barr Trail, the club’s new member leading an expected 33 others on the two-day mission culminating in the midnight spectacle atop the 14,115-foot mountain.

“I used to always say, ‘I want to be the fourth woman member,’” Clayton said. “And here I am.”

Priscilla Clayton snaps a selfie in front of guests and members of the AdAmAn Club during a New Year's Eve hike up Pikes Peak.

The retired nurse and avid hiker is the first woman added to the 99-year-old roster in a decade. She’s the second to have no family tie to the club; prior to 2011, two wives of male members were added.

Since the founding men of 1922, the famed “Frozen Five,” the club trend has been to add friends and family. With spots limited, years of guest hiking are required on the path to prospective membership — along with a resume of climbing and volunteering — and guests, too, have commonly been selected on a who-knows-who basis. This has perpetuated the perception of “a good ol’ boys club,” some outside critics and some within club ranks have recognized.

Dan Stuart, the club’s president, recognized this in a previous Gazette interview in which he said diversity would be a priority heading into AdAmAn’s next century.

“I’m aware that we can’t change our past,” he said, “but I do think we can change the club’s future.”

On this year’s guest list of 15, four are women — more than usual. One is Stephanie DiCenso, a Springs native who grew up watching AdAmAn fireworks and has spent her adulthood checking off Colorado’s 14,000-foot summits. She was finally awarded a guest spot after five years applying.

Beyond Colorado's Rocky Mountain, Priscilla Clayton has spent ample time in the Sierra Nevada range.

The representation “is important,” DiCenso said, “just because it shows other girls and other women that they can do it. As much as people think the club is against women, it’s really not. I think it’s just that sometimes women don’t know they can do it.”

That has been Clayton’s observation. She remembers being nervous in 2016, when she was first invited to the annual banquet bringing together members and guests. With her husband unable to attend, she was entering a space of strangers. A space of almost all men.

“I overcame quite a lot of anxiety to go to that dinner alone,” Clayton said. “But I was so determined to do this.”

She felt determined ever since she moved from Texas to Colorado in 2012. She fell in love with the Rocky Mountains years prior; she and her husband, a pilot, would fly for weekends of mountaineering. Clayton counts more than 60 fourteener summits across 35 individual peaks, to go along with expeditions in the Sierras and extreme reaches of Ecuador.

It was the challenge that kept her going. And it was the beauty — “incomprehensible,” she said.

Incomprehensible, like the week she moved to Cascade.

The moving truck became an evacuation vehicle as the Waldo Canyon fire raged. The dream of life in the mountains suddenly became a nightmare.

The trauma still lingers, Clayton said. “Something like that really affects you.”

Priscilla Clayton is the fourth woman to be named a member of the historic AdAmAn Club. She'll lead the team up Pikes Peak for the annual tradition of New Year's Eve firework.

In a positive way, it deepened her appreciation for the mountains; she went on to plant trees across the burn scar and join stewarding organizations, such as Colorado Fourteeners Initiative. Also, it made her grateful for each passing year.

With friends, she’d celebrate at midnight on New Year’s Eve atop a local mountain, watching the fireworks high in the distance. She’d be up there with the AdAmAn Club eventually, she told herself.

Now, she finds herself sifting through handwritten correspondence between past members — research for the club’s centennial celebration next year. Members signed letters with “AdAmAn” by their names, she’s noted.

“AdAmAn Bob or AdAmAn this,” she said. “I have to say, I may or may not in the last few weeks been signing my name AdAmAn Priscilla.”

The pride is evident. “I don’t know,” she said. “Maybe it is partly because, as a woman, you feel like you have something to prove.”

Maybe it goes back to when she was 5, growing up in Dallas.

Her father died of lung cancer, leaving a wife and three girls. Norma Jean Baxter kept a book around, Clayton recalls: “You Don’t Need a Man to Fix It.”

When they were grown and raising their own children, Clayton and her sisters weren’t aware of their mother’s fight with lymphoma. She never told them upon her death in 1988. Maybe she didn’t want them to worry, Clayton thinks.

“She raised three strong women,” Clayton said. “I think she’d be proud.”

