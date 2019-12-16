Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District’s Station No. 1 is one step closer to becoming geographically a part of the Town of Monument.
Monument’s Planning Commission on Dec. 11 approved the annexation of the land that’s home to Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District’s Fire Station No. 1. The decision is an advancement in the property becoming a part of the town instead of unincorporated El Paso County.
Owned by the fire protection district, the land is located 18650 West Hwy 105, approximately 1.5 miles west of Beacon Lite Road. It’s on land the commission previously approved to include in the town’s three-mile plan. It’s a small piece of property with the fire station and driveways in and out, planning director Larry Manning said.
The north and east sides of the property are already a part of town limits. To the west of the property is Town of Palmer Lake limits. Presently, water service for the property is provided by a well. It will be required to connect to the town’s water system as part of the annexation agreement between the town and the fire protection district.
Manning said the town’s water system is too geographically remote for the property to connect at this time but eventually extending the system along Highway 105 is part of its master plan.
The annexation agreement also has the water rights to the property deeded to the town.
Commissioner Melanie Strop asked what the benefits of annexation are for the town since the existing development does not provide any tax revenue. Manning said revenue from the town could come from potential impact fees, tap fees for connecting to the water system and the usage of the water sold by the town.
Protection district fire chief Chris Truty said the initial desire to annex the property was due to work the district wants to do to the property.
“The rules and guidelines to do so are much easier to follow with the Town of Monument than the county,” Truty said. “We would rather work with the town. It just makes sense for us to get out of the county and become a part of the municipality.”
During public comments on the matter, Dino Salvatore, who owns a parking lot west of the Station No. 1 property, pointed out there is a small crescent-moon-shaped area where his and the district’s plays overlap. Although he has no interest in making his property a part of the Town of Monument, he expressed his interest to make the encroachment a permanent easement for the district property.
“I think it’s a good move to get this passed,” Salvatore said. “I’m willing to do whatever needs to be done to help.”
Salvatore said he learned if he donates the encroachment it would compromise the plats, which is why he suggested an easement.
“I don’t want anything on my property to mess up anything they are doing in Monument,” he said.
Truty said the encroachment does not affect the district’s construction plans and ultimately does not affect the annexation of the fire protection district’s property line.