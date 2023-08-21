Be careful when you mess with donkeys. They have a way of exposing jackasses.

Donkey Derby Days came to Cripple Creek for the 92nd year Aug. 11-13. A part of the festivities was the media race. Reporter Sonja Oliver and I showed up dressed as a 1930s news reporter and newspaper hawker thanks to Sonja’s theatrical spirit and with the help of the Butte Theater.

Coming in, I thought there would be a bond between the donkey and me. After all, I understand being tired. I understand not wanting to be told what to do. I felt I understood the donkey.

Then I met our donkey, Alice. She understood instantly that I had no understanding.

We had no expectation of finishing anywhere but last place. Even in my youth, I was always the kid who finished at the back of the pack in any foot race. And let’s just say I haven’t sped up over the years.

Also, Sonja and I have combined for 130 years on this Earth. To put that in perspective, 130 years ago, Cripple Creek had only had its name for one year (it was previously called Fremont and Hayden Placer). Electricity was new to the area and its meteoric growth had just begun after the repeal of the Sherman Silver Purchase Act.

After meeting the other three teams, two TV stations and a country music radio station, it was clear that last place was a lock. They were younger, fitter and much more serious about this race than we were.

The gun sounded. Three teams sprinted off the line. Alice was the first to recognize that our cause was hopeless and, wisely, was reluctant to expend any unnecessary effort.

We tried to cajole her into a faster pace. Alice, though, was far more interested in the donkey treats and carrots that Sonja was carrying in her pocket.

As we headed up the home stretch on Bennett Avenue far in last place, I could feel Alice’s embarrassment at the poor teammates she had drawn. She’s a proud girl, reputed to be descended from the same donkeys that languished underground and blind before President Teddy Roosevelt admonished the miners to get them the heck out of there.

While we trudged on, people ahead thought the race was already over, forcing us to dodge the lines at the food trucks. The crowds parted nearer the finish line, making us feel like Charleton Heston leading the Israelites through the Red Sea in “The 10 Commandments.” Pharaoh and his chariots weren’t following, though.

Despite our dismal performance, we were treated like celebrities. People wanted their photos taken with the three of us. Kids wanted to pet and feed Alice, and Sonja assisted by giving them the remaining treats. Up to that point, Alice had been persistently nuzzling her pocket.

We finished, as our trophy says, “dead-ass last.” But we didn’t feel anything like jackasses.