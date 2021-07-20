We’re in the midst of my favorite season in Colorado, with warmer and longer days, flowers and fauna in bloom, and so much to do across the Pikes Peak region.
Even in my youth, I remember eagerly awaiting summer (break); yet, right around this time, one three-word sentence would begin to go on repeat: “I’m so bored!” Now I can’t imagine saying that and instead often think, “If only I had more time!”
Thankfully the Library offers no-cost summer adventures for people of all ages, with a lot of options for those who find that time moves too slow instead of too fast. If you’re a parent or caregiver wanting to find ways to keep your children’s minds and bodies active until school resumes, look no further than Pikes Peak Library District.
Each year we seek to engage kids, teens, and families through our annual summer reading program. Summer Adventure, presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado, encourages those ages 0-18 to read, imagine and move through Aug. 14 with the chance to collect and win various prizes. It’s a great way to help children of all ages improve reading skills and combat the “summer slide” while they’re on break from school, in addition to giving them a chance to discover and develop their interests in an entertaining way. Thousands have already signed up since its launch June 1, and we’re getting closer to achieving our community reading goal of 100,000 days.
There are so many ways to participate in PPLD’s Summer Adventure, and parents and caregivers can choose which opportunities are most appropriate for their kids or teens. We welcome you to both online and in-person events, including family music shows with Colorado performer Steve Weeks, meet and greets with the frisky goats from Wishing Star Farms, and how-to workshops with automotive expert Chaya Milchtein. There are also chances to make a 3D jellyfish, enjoy an outdoor family movie or virtual escape room, and participate in a teen-focused workforce readiness training. All of this is in addition to ongoing opportunities like Storytimes, coding camps, and writing letters to members of the military in partnership with Operation Gratitude.
Adults also can find summer adventures with (and without) a Library card. Use our Pikes Peak Culture Pass to visit a local museum or other cultural institution at no additional cost. Check out a yard game, camera, or GoPro while finding your next great read or movie to watch. Attend our virtual Regional History Symposium or dig into your family’s history. Come learn how to 3D print at a makerspace or record a podcast at one of two studios. Learn a new language or skill using our eLibrary that’s open 24/7. Or, join us for virtual yoga, a live Shakespeare performance with Theatreworks, or one of the many other programs offered.
I promise you won’t be bored this summer — or any time of the year — if you use PPLD. You might actually start saying things like: “If I only had more time, I could take advantage of everything that the Library offers!”
Michelle Ray is Chief Communications Officer for Pikes Peak Library District. Besides touting all that the library offers, the Kentucky native enjoys spending time with her husband, stepchildren and pets, plus hiking, paddling and volunteering. She can be reached at mray@ppld.org or by calling 719-531-6333, ext. 6401.