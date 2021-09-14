MONUMENT • While many of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s events had to be either canceled or moved to an online format last year, yet another staple of its calendar has returned for 2021.
The chamber hosts its annual Bines & Brews Fest from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at Limbach Park. Admission is $25, $10 for designated drivers.
The festival is a tasting experience of products from several breweries and distilleries, including beer, moonshine, ciders, other alcohol spirits, wine and mead. There will also be food sold by local vendors. The event is described as upscale, with live upbeat jazz music and free water on hand so attendees have the opportunity to “space” their tastings and remain hydrated, said Terri Hayes, the chamber’s president and chief executive officer.
Event sponsors and sponsor vendors will have a presence in the festival as well.
“It’s really a nice way to spend an afternoon,” Hayes said. “The purpose is to have something fun in the area to do. There are beer festivals all over, but it’s just kind of fun to have something similar and local without having to travel.”
The event also serves as a fundraiser for not only the chamber and its economic development in the community, it also benefits the Tri-Lakes Silver Alliance, which supports seniors in the community with a variety of programs.
Hayes said although there will be ticket sales on the day of the event at Limbach Park, advanced tickets are available for purchase via the chamber’s website, trilakeschamber.com (scrolling down to find the festival in the “events” menu tab). There is a limit of 400 tickets to the event, and those who get advanced tickets won’t have to wait in line for entry.
Although the festival is “rain or shine ... or snow,” Hayes said the weather is expected to be clear skies with temperatures in the 80s.
it’s an adults-only gathering. No persons under the age of 21 years will be allowed entry, even if he or she serves as a designated driver. Dogs are not allowed.
While many of the chamber’s events tend to be business centric, the Bines and Brews Fest is one of three community events it organizes. The organization also hosts the street festival and beer garden during the town’s Fourth of July celebration, and on Oct. 21 will host a community expo, Hayes said.
“We do a couple community events each year so that the events we are doing benefit the general public, not just our businesses,” she said. “Yes, it’s a fundraiser, but it benefits the community, too.”