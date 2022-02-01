Heroes are hard to come by. They’re nearly as scarce these days as 104-year-olds.
Retired U.S. Army Air Corps veteran Col. Earl Depner gave 24 years of service to this country. The longtime Monument resident, and perhaps the oldest resident of the town, died last month at age 104 (and counting).
He was one of an ever dwindling number of American veterans who served during World War II.
According to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, slightly more than 240,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in WWII were alive as of December.
The military-rich Pikes Peak region is home to several of those. Our sister paper, The Gazette, profiled five Colorado WWII veterans — including Col. Depner — in its Last of the Greatest Series in 2019.
Depner, according to his obituary, “led an adventurous life” and stayed active well into his 100s.
To survive to the age of 104 is remarkable in itself.
To live a life of military service, earning a Purple Heart and many other commendations and surviving being ejected form a plane during an air battle is an entirely new level of remarkable.
“Not everyone can receive a Purple Heart, not everyone could be a good pilot, not everyone could be courageous enough to be part of the war, World War II and Korean,” said Fr. Gregory Golyzniak of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Monument, during Depner’s funeral Mass Friday.
“Not everyone could be courageous enough to put his trust in the Lord when he was shot down over Germany and his plane was going down. And he did survive. ... That’s the life. The life which is surrounded with beautiful gifts — (from) gifts of devoting himself to the country, fighting for our freedom and the freedom of others, to his faith.”
A Montana native, Depner volunteered for the Army Air Corps after Pearl Harbor.
He flew 100 missions during WWII, and went on to serve in the Korean War as well.
He and wife, Rosanna, moved to Monument in 1973, and raised two sons. They were married for 38 years, with Rosanna predeceasing Earl in 1997.
Col. Depner was a devout Catholic and served his church, St. Peter’s, and the Knights of Columbus for many decades. A letter by Most Rev. James R. Golka, Bishop of the Diocese of Colorado Springs, read by Fr. Golyzniak during Depner’s funeral Mass last Friday stated he believed the colonel was the oldest Knights of Columbus member in the world, and thanked him for his service to his country and to his parish and the KOC.
Col. Depner remained in Monument after his wife’s death and went on to become one of Jackson Creek Senior Living’s most colorful residents.
When asked in 2019 by a Tribune reporter, on the occasion of his 102nd birthday, the centenarian revealed his secret to long life: Good genes and a “normal” life.
“My mom lived to be 103,” Depner said at the time. “She passed on some good genes. Other than that, I tried to live a normal life, as normal as possible when you’re in the service.”
All the colonel wanted to see in his lifetime was for peace to prevail, he told The Gazette in 2019.
He will be buried with full military honors at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver Feb. 18.
Farewell to one of our heroes, a member of the Greatest Generation, Col. Earl Depner.
Tribune Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.