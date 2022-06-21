COLORADO SPRINGS • When your heart craves Middle Eastern Cuisine in the Pikes Peak region, you can find it at Heart of Jerusalem Cafe.
Last week, the fourth branch of this award-winning eatery opened its Northgate location at 122 Tracker Drive, Suite 110. Both The Gazette and Colorado Springs Independent have recognized the delicious and authentic cuisine over the years in their respective “Best Of” reader contests. Diners can rely on enjoying an excellent meal in an atmosphere that harkens to another part of the world.
In 2007, Hussein Abukhdeir, and his wife, Nissreen, opened their first restaurant in Manitou Springs. That location is being replaced by their newest restaurant in Northgate.
The couple’s path to owning their own business is a quintessential American success story. In 1979, after graduating from high school in Jerusalem, Hussein joined his brothers in California. He proceeded to earn a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from San Francisco State University, and a master’s degree in engineering from San Jose State University. What followed was a lucrative 29-year career in the United States Air Force. Hussein proudly notes that his father served in the U.S. Army during WWII.
In 1998, Hussein’s California Air Force base was moved to Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado Springs. Due to circumstances beyond his control, Hussein lost his high-level clearance in 2005, and he feared he would lose everything he had worked for during his Air Force career.
Hussein’s wife, Nissreen, decided that to ensure the family would continue to be supported they needed a backup plan. Hussein gives his wife all the credit for inventing the concept for Heart of Jerusalem Cafe, creating the name, recipes and menus. The recipes are family favorites that have been tweaked and refined for restaurant use.
The Abukhdeirs were intent on opening a restaurant that would share their love of Middle Eastern food and the culture of their homeland in a local venue. Up until their first restaurant opened in the area, the closest place to find Middle Eastern cuisine was in Denver.
The Manitou Springs restaurant was quite a success after it opened in 2007, and locations in Austin Bluffs, Centennial, and Winter Springs, Fla. followed. The five Abukhdeir children — three sons and two daughters — joined their parents in what became a family affair.
“It’s fun, we enjoy it and we’re together!” notes Hussein as he describes the positive experience of creating and owning a family business. “We worked so hard together as a family. We always try to do our best.”
Nissreen is also a native of Jerusalem. Hussein Abukhdeir delights in sharing the story of their marriage in 1991. As his mother, who still lived in Jerusalem, was dying from cancer, she insisted her son get married prior to her death. To honor his mother’s wishes, Hussein returned to Jerusalem from his then-home, San Francisco. He was introduced to 10 prospective brides in his native city. The last one he met was Nissreen, and he immediately knew it was a match. Nissreen and Hussein met on Wednesday, married that Friday, and his mother died on Saturday with a smile on her face, he said. Three decades later, the Abukhdeirs continue to share a joyful union.
Happily, in 2010, Hussein’s security clearance was reinstated. He retired with full honors from the Air Force, and has been focusing on his restaurants ever since. Memorabilia and photos of his Air Force career are proudly displayed at the Austin Bluffs cafe, and it was fittingly the location of his retirement party.
While following the successful formula for the other locations, the Northgate cafe features its own personality. Cozy and sunny dining corners are complemented by a welcoming fireplace. Decor has a Middle Eastern theme, with artwork and objets d’art channeling a visit to the Middle East.
A menu favorite is the kabob sampler, featuring lamb, chicken and kufta (lean ground beef) kabobs. The gyros are extremely popular, and Hussein boasts they are the best in town. Extra attention is paid by using premium cuts of meat, and authentic herbs and spices; resulting in dishes that are pure perfection. The hummus and falafel are a must to sample. Added treats include espresso and hand-dipped ice cream. And don’t forget the rich and delicious baklava.
Future plans include eventual retirement for Hussein and Nissreen Abukhdeir. They plan to turn the restaurants over to sons Faris and Amro. Catering for local businesses and churches are planned to continue, as community involvement and support are especially valued by the entire family.
The Abukhdeir family has delighted in following their motto: “Genuine Middle Eastern Cuisine made with heart” for the past 15 years. Sharing their culture with Colorado Springs has been a family dream come true at their restaurant locations, where diners are invited to be transported to the Middle East through authentic decor, aromas and tastes.