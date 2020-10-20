PALMER LAKE • Everything happened to line up perfectly for Bailey Bergeron.
Bergeron, 24, originally from Palmer Lake and a 2014 Palmer Ridge High School graduate, entered the U.S. Navy when he was halfway through attending the Colorado School of Mines seeking an education in electrical engineering. He looked into nuclear engineering in the Navy and eventually pursued that course of study. He was commissioned as a Naval officer right after college.
On Oct. 13, Bailey Bergeron received a Navy promotion from ensign to lieutenant in a special ceremony held beside Palmer Lake. Although the promotion itself is automatic, the manner in which Bergeron was promoted was unique and special.
Bergeron was at home visiting Palmer Lake after returning from being stationed in San Diego and a deployment to the South China Sea. He is next on his way to Charleston, S.C., where he will attend the Navy’s nuclear power school. He will learn the science behind nuclear reactors and engineering plans which power aircraft carriers, one of which he will be stationed when his nuclear education is completed.
However, his stop in Palmer Lake was perfect timing to receive his promotion for many reasons. Presenting him with his collar devices, going from one gold bar to one silver bar, were both his grandfathers, Jim Bergeron, 85, and John Mitchell, 74, each of whom are retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonels and Vietnam War veterans.
Jim Bergeron was honored to administer the oath of office to his grandson when he was commissioned, he said.
Furthermore, the ceremony occurred on the same date as when Jim Bergeron was commissioned in 1956, and it also happened to be on the 248th birthday of the U.S. Navy.
“Everything lined up perfectly,” Bailey Bergeron said. “I’m immensely honored to share the heritage of my grandfathers’ nearly 50 years of service combined in the Air Force.”
Bailey Bergeron said he hadn’t been together with both his grandfathers in about two years. Not only did the retired lieutenant colonels pin the silver bars on their grandson’s uniform during the ceremony, they pinned Bergeron with the same silver bars each of them wore on their own uniforms during their time in Vietnam.
Prior to the promotion, during the ceremony, Jim Bergeron and John Mitchell took turns giving the history of military service from both sides of the family, demonstrating service was long engrained in both bloodlines. This included Bailey’s father, Andre Bergeron, who served in the Navy as well and was his inspiration for joining that military branch.
“It means moving forward, I’ll have all that heritage behind me as I continue my Navy career,” Bailey Bergeron said. “I can’t help but think about them and always push myself to make them proud.”
The ceremony was conducted on the north side of Palmer Lake by the MSgt. William J. Crawford Memorial. Crawford was a WWII veteran who was taken hostage by the German army after destroying two machine gun nests. While surviving 52 days in captivity, he was reported missing by the U.S. Army, and his father was presented Crawford’s posthumous medal of honor by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1943. Decades later, Crawford, very much alive and returned home, was re-presented with his medal of honor by President Ronald Reagan in 1984 at the U.S. Air Force Academy.