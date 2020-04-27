With a burning desire to assist the shortage of facemasks, Janice Patterson decided to make use of fabric and elastic she had in storage for about 30 years.
She reached out to her daughters, Leah, 22, and Lindsay, 19, and suggested they make some protective facemasks to give to family and friends who weren’t able to obtain their own due to shortages in protective medical supplies.
About 300 masks later, the Patterson family venture to produce and donate their creations has circulated custom-made, 100% cotton protective masks onto only in the Monument community, but also in greater El Paso County, nationally and even internationally.
Leah recently graduated from massage therapy school but didn’t have the opportunity to take her licensing exam before the stay-at-home order went into effect for Colorado. So the Lewis-Palmer High School graduate found herself indoors and in need of distraction. Lindsay, a cosmetologist and also a graduate of Lewis-Palmer, was able to help out for nearly two weeks before being allowed to return to work.
The goal of the family project was to produce masks and donate them, but as Janice’s surplus of fabric wore thin, the family suggested donations of $5 for children’s masks and $10 for adult masks and used the funds they were given to obtain more materials. In some cases, persons requesting masks supplied the materials themselves.
“We started out with elastic and used it up. We then started making the kind of masks which tie behind and we found out people prefer that style,” Janice Patterson said. “We’ve really enjoyed making them and custom-making them for people.”
Leah created a black mask using fabric with white Mickey Mouse head and ears printed on them. She posted a photo to her Facebook page and requests for custom-made masks began rolling in.
Quickly, the family figured out an assembly line of sorts to make an average of 30 masks in four hours, Janice Patterson said. They continue to produce masks 6-8 hours per day. Leah Patterson responds to requests, ordering materials and shipping.
Shipping has become a big part of the family operation. With Janice’s niece living in New York and her fiance’s family living in the Bronx borough of New York City, masks have been shipped to the east coast and more on their way.
A family friend’s brother serves in the military is stationed in Japan. Having heard the call for protective masks for military personnel, the Pattersons answered with masks shipped to the military in Japan.
Although the family operation sounds like a cottage business, it’s not a business at all, the Patterson women said. “We are just doing this as a way to help as best as we can,” Janice Patterson said.
As they got started, Leah Patterson noticed law enforcement officers and deputies were getting sick on duty. She saw that a friend of the family in the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office had become ill. “That hit pretty close to home,” Janice Patterson said.
“They kept getting sick,” Leah Patterson said, who soon reached out to the Monument Police Department and offered to make masks for local law enforcement. Soon, Chief of Police Sean Hemingway returned the call and asked if the family could provide the department with 20 masks.
Officers have had difficulty finding suitable masks as they are required to have no patterns on the fabric, Janice Patterson said. “It’s really hard to find plain fabric right now,” she said.
A mere 24-hours later, the 20 masks were done and donated. The family outfit has donated masks to the U.S. Post Office in Monument, health care workers, grocery store employees and the Colorado Springs Police Department.
The Patterson family’s efforts have been a fraction of the mask-making and donating efforts of the Monument community, a volunteer task which has become a movement in itself.
Kathy Hutchinson Kemp, a resident of Woodmoor, started a Facebook group titled Nextdoor Facemasks of Woodmoor which has almost 90 members who are volunteering time to organize and produce masks for healthcare workers and immunocompromised persons. As of April 22, Kemp said the group has handed out close to 1,000 masks.
“She has really taken this by storm,” Janice Patterson said.
What makes the Patterson family’s efforts a little different is they can deliver the custom fabric requesters want to personalize their masks.
“It’s fun to do custom because I think we’ll be wearing these for a good while,” Leah Patterson said. “So it helps if it’s something you enjoy wearing.”
Janice Patterson said some of the family’s creations will be at her booth at the Willowstone Antique Marketplace, located at 2150 Garden of the Gods Road, in Colorado Springs. The marketplace is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday, Patterson said. Her table is No. 27 and she said she will take requests for masks there as well.
“We want to keep doing this until [the pandemic] is over,” she said. “Or until our machine breaks.”