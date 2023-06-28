The 47th annual Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off will feature a combination of familiar favorites and an expanded schedule of events and entertainment, officials said.

More than 70 balloons from across the U.S. are set to participate in the tentpole event, which will run from Sept. 2-4 at Memorial Park. Based on 2022 attendance numbers, up to 200,000 people are expected to celebrate at least part of Labor Day weekend at the festival, said Megan Leatham, president and CEO of Colorado Springs Sports Corp.

The morning launches and nighttime glows will take place as usual, and the Air Force Academy skydive team, Wings of Blue, will give aerial performances each morning. But Scott Appelman, managing partner of Hot Apple Productions, said he is particularly excited about a new addition to the festivities.

“This year we’re going to feature what we believe to be the first drone show in Colorado,” Appelman said. “These will take place Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning at 6 a.m. and also on Saturday and Sunday nights.”

About 300 drones will light up the skies with a dazzling display of detailed patterns and designs, Appelman said.

“We wanted to bring this show to the community to step up the (balloon festival) to another level,” he said. “This will be spectacular.”

Local musicians will provide entertainment throughout the weekend, including Martini Shot, Mosquito Pass, Missy and the Dirty Secrets and rising country music artist Cody Cozz, officials said.

The event also will include the Cheyenne Mountain Zoomobile, hot-air balloon rides and the new Pepsi Family Rodeo Zone, Leatham said.

“There will be fun rodeo activities for all ages, including Rodeo 101, which will include mutton-busting and goat-roping,” she said.

Another new addition will be the Photography Zone, which will offer participants a bird’s eye view of the festival from the elevated deck of the Velodrome.

Those who desire a more luxurious experience can enjoy the VIP treatment at the Liftoff Lounge, which offers a shaded seating area with prime viewing. Lounge ticketholders will also have access to private restrooms, catering and free parking.

The Orange Theory 5k Run, back by popular demand, will take place Sept. 3 at 9 a.m., according to event officials. More than 300 runners participated last year, and Leatham said more than 500 are expected to run this year.

An event as large as the Labor Day Lift Off could not happen without the efforts of hundreds of volunteers, Appelman said. To encourage volunteer involvement in the balloon festival and other large-scale events around town, officials are launching the Pathfinders program. A variety of perks and incentives are available for anyone willing to volunteer for one, three or all five Lift Off sessions.

“We absolutely could not do this without the volunteers,” Appelman said. “From balloon crewing, to logistics, to road closures and parking assistance, they do it all, and it’s a thankless job. So we want to make sure they feel welcome and valued as part of our event.”

The Lift Off is a boon to Colorado Springs tourism — a study of last year’s festival estimated the economic impact at $20 million, Leatham said — but it is also vital to local quality of life. Many residents plan their Labor Day weekend around the events.

“A lot of people don’t want to leave the city during Labor Day weekend because they want to stay here for the Lift Off,” Leatham said.

Appelman advised attendees to go online and pay for parking in advance, show up early and prepare to be dazzled.

“We’re truly excited about the possibilities,” he said. “You never know — we might come up with a few more things.”