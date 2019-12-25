Veterans who were laid to rest in a Monument cemetery recently received a little Christmas cheer of their own.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7829 and its Auxiliary participated in the National Wreaths Across America Day Dec. 14 at Monument Cemetery with a ceremony to honor all U.S. military veterans who have been laid to rest there. The ceremony was one of approximately 1,600 in a held nationally in locations including Arlington National Cemetery. All of the remembrances were coordinated to begin at the same time regardless of respective time zones.
Wreaths Across America consists of a ceremony in honor of the deceased veterans. Afterward, attendees, whether they be family, friends or volunteers, lay Christmas wreaths at the gravesites of the veterans. Kathy Carlson of the VFW Auxiliary to Post 7829, who mastered the ceremony, said coordinators also served the St. Matthias Episcopal Church cemetery in Woodmoor later that day.
Carlson said the event only required 15 boxes of wreaths to service the Monument area. However, with credit to the fundraising efforts of Boys Scouts Troop 780 of Castle Rock, which also served as the ceremony’s color guard, 41 boxes of wreaths were purchased. Guests of the ceremony were encouraged to take wreaths to other sites outside of the Monument area where they may have military family members or friends laid to rest.
“Today, we stand as a united front of gratitude and respect,” Carlson said.
Carlson said 128 of the wreaths purchased were donated to the Auxiliary to VFW Post 6461 for the same purpose in the Fountain area. During the ceremony, Carlson thanked the VFW Post 7829 and Auxiliary members and Boy Scouts Troop 780 for their assistance with putting the event together, as well as Starbucks which provided hot drinks for guests.
Approximately 100 guests and volunteers were on hand, enduring the frigid winds of the morning, for the Wreaths Across America presentation. It was about the same attendance as last year when Post 7829 and Auxiliary organized the event for the first time in the area.
Mike Foreman, Monument’s town manager, also spoke during the presentation ceremony and reflected on the service given by the men and women being honored.
“Because of their sacrifice, our nation stands as a beacon of liberty and freedom to the world,” Foreman said.
National Wreaths Across America Day started in 2007 by a nonprofit organization inspired by a man named Morrill Worcester. In 1992, with the help of volunteers, Worcester took a surplus of wreaths from his business, Worcester Wreath Co., and laid them at the graves of veterans in a less-visited portion of Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.