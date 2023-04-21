The Palmer Ridge High School girls soccer team lost 75 percent of its scoring from last season to graduation.

The Bears’ 2022 team, which finished 15-3-1, clinched a berth in last year’s Class 4A state semifinals before dropping their match to Windsor 2-1.

As the Bears claw to duplicate that success, a pair of Palmer Ridge stars have stepped into leadership roles to continue Palmer Ridge’s gold standard.

Ashley Falk and Jaala Stevens both continue to impress on the field and create a positive atmosphere for the Bears off the pitch.

Falk and Stevens both have scored five goals this season, an impressive feat for both athletes.

Falk suffered an upper and lower right ankle sprain against Pueblo County last April that sidelined her nine games.

“[That injury] gave me new perspective to help me appreciate being able to run or help my teammates,” Stevens said. “Last year, we made it to the semifinals and it was hard not being able to play. I could cheer them on from the bench, but I’m happy to be back on the field and help them win.”

Stevens has five goals as the team’s center back, meaning she’s helping to enforce on the backline while also shouldering the scoring load.

Coach Nick Odil said one of her goals came via a header from a corner kick, which Stevens has wanted to achieve since last season.

“[Stevens] worked really hard last season to get a corner kick goal and it just didn’t happen for her,” Odil said. “Then we come back this year and our first goal of the year was a corner kick off of her head.”

Though she expressed her satisfaction with the corner kick goal, Stevens downplayed her other strikes and said she’s working to give the Bears what they need to thrive.

“I’m grateful that I can help the team on defense as well as the offensive side,” Stevens said. “People tend to think this is rare but defenders can score too.”

Along with a respectable attack, the Bears remain grisly on defense.

The defense has allowed just eight goals through eight games. Palmer Ridge has won four of its five contests by shutout. The other was a 4-1 victory against Colorado Springs Christian School on April 11.

“By the captains being in sync with each other, that’s a good model for the team and we’ve seen that with how well we’ve come together this year,” Stevens said.

They’ve illustrated this cohesion by continuing team traditions that allow players to mesh off the field.

The night prior to games, the team will host “pasta parties.” Players, coaches and parents have a team dinner at a player’s house where everyone eats, plays games and converses about their day in school.

Stevens said the bonding moments in practice and during dinners allows the team to feel “like family.”

Falk agreed with Stevens and said she enjoys the time around her teammates.

“We do a bunch of team games and anything that gets us together,” Falk said. “Pasta parties have been a team tradition for a while and I’m glad we have them. With such a short preseason, this gives us the chance to get close and become great friends outside of soccer. I truly enjoy what these have done for us outside of the game.”