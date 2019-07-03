Air Force head football coach Troy Calhoun will headline the annual gridiron gathering known as the College Football Kickoff Luncheon. The event, which is primarily sponsored by the Colorado Springs Sports Corp., takes place July 11 at The Antlers, A Wyndham Hotel, with kickoff at noon.
The luncheon will be emceed by former longtime United States Olympic Committee media relations director Mike Moran.
Calhoun is in his 13th season at Air Force, where he has an 87-67 overall record and a 52-43 mark in Mountain West Conference play. He has led Air Force to nine bowl games, including a school-record six straight, from 2007-12.
Calhoun directed the program to a 10-3 mark in 2016, just the seventh 10-win season in school history. Air Force won the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for a record 20th time that fall and won a bowl game for the second time in three seasons.
Calhoun, whose son, Tyler, will be a senior wide receiver/cornerback on the Palmer Ridge High School football team this fall, is the only coach in the 100-plus-year history of service academy football to lead teams to at least seven wins and a bowl game in each of his first five seasons. Calhoun has twice been a semifinalist for the National Coach of the Year award (2007, 2010).
Among the players on Air Force’s roster is former Palmer Ridge star quarterback Isaiah Sanders, who will be a senior this fall.
Other Front Range coaches that will also be on hand to tell the fans about their upcoming season will be John Jancek, defensive coordinator at Colorado State, and Colorado State University-Pueblo defensive coordinator Donnell Leomiti.
Coronado High School graduate Austin Micci will be a special guest. Micci played at CSU-Pueblo. He was an All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honorable mention selection in 2018 after leading the team in all-purpose yards with 1,129 for an 86.8 yards-per-game average. He carried the ball 127 times, and was second on the team with 873 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.
Micci averaged 6.9 yards per carry, while his 7.3 yards per attempt at the end of the regular season ranked sixth in NCAA Division II.
Micci also excelled in the classroom and was named a Google Cloud Academic All-America First Team and Google Cloud Academic All-District selection. He was also honored as Academic All-RMAC First Team and NFFCC Academic First Team.
In 2013, Micci led Coronado to the Class 3A state championship.