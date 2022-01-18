Fairies, dragons, unicorns and mermaids are all enchanting characters that fashion the fantasy theme of a new shop in Monument, aptly named Faery Grove.
Owner Brittany Guenther puts an emphasis on creating what she calls “a happy space” that focuses on self-care and a soothing atmosphere. Guenther says her goal was to design a shop that is “whimsical, out of the norm, to give people a break from reality.” Without a doubt, she has accomplished what she set out to do.
Faery Grove engages all of the senses as one passes through the front door. Meditative, calming music plays; the air is perfumed with soothing scents; walls are painted lovely shades of purple; and fairy-like lights shimmer. Customers are encouraged to experience the aromas of the handmade candles, handle and examine the many different types of crystals, and peruse the variety of herbs and teas that are ready to delight the palate.
For many years, Guenther made candles in her kitchen that she successfully sold at craft fairs and farmers markets. Little by little, the detritus of her business was overtaking her house, so she sought out a space where she could separate her home and craft. The space she found on Front Street in Monument provided just what she was looking for, along with ample retail space. The shop opened just before Halloween, on Oct. 29.
Guenther says she always wanted to create a unique product. As a child, she frequently attended craft fairs, and was drawn to the calming effects of crystals and candles. Through soothing scents, the vision of flickering flames and sparkling crystals she found a way to create a comprehensive package of what she calls “intention candles.” All the scent combinations are carefully tested prior to offering a completed product.
The names of Guenther’s candles are fantasy-based. Two of her favorites are the Mother of Dragons and Moon Goddess candles. Mother of Dragons has a natural, sandlewood-based scent, contains moss agate that resembles dragon scales, and is sprinkled with gold glitter — creating a candle signifying abundance, she says. Moon Goddess contains white sage, a cleansing herb, and lavender, which is calming. The added blue tourmaline and amethyst crystals complement its soothing, anti-anxiety qualities. Each candle is designed to evoke certain feelings, and after the candle itself burns away, the crystals remain as a reminder to care for and heal oneself. As Guenther puts it, “You can’t pour an empty cup,” explaining the importance of self-focus.
Faery Grove provides a welcoming space for Guenther to not only sell her own candles and fantasy goods that she purchases wholesale, but also to offer consignment space to friends and like-minded crafters she has met throughout the years. The result is a delightful shop with an emphasis on self-care, stress-relieving goods, and a place where customers can have a positive experience.
Most of the products at Faery Grove are made in Colorado. Bestsellers are Guenther’s candles and handmade bath bombs from Parker. The bombs come in a myriad of colors and scents, and some contain crystals. Kids bombs are sure to be a hit with children of all ages and even contain a toy, making bath-time a fun adventure. Herbal tea, dried herbs, jewelry and nature-themed print-art are some of the other products to be found in the shop.
On weekends, Faery Grove hosts tarot card readings, palm readings and consultations with a Reiki practitioner. These tools are offered for guidance and healing, and confidentiality is emphasized. Guenther notes that customers are drawn to an opportunity to process problems and issues in a safe, stress-free environment. The personal service provides educational opportunities and invites customers to stay awhile.
Guenther says she is very gratified with the positive response to Faery Grove thus far, and she anticipates that the upcoming tourist season will be lucrative.
Future events that she plans to participate in are the Oddity and Bizarre Expo and Metaphysical Fair, both held each spring and fall in Colorado Springs.
