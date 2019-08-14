Ty Barkell, baseball coach, University of South Carolina Aiken
Barkell, a 2011 Palmer Ridge High School graduate, recently completed his second season as a volunteer assistant baseball coach for his college alma mater, the University of South Carolina Aiken. Barkell was a former all-region and all-conference standout first baseman for the Pacers. As a senior, he posted a team-high .444 batting average while being named to the Peach Belt Conference all-tournament team. He tallied a .389 career batting average, hitting over .400 twice. After his career wrapped up, Barkell signed a minor league free agent contract with the Los Angeles Angels as a pitcher. In two seasons, he was 5-10 with a 4.58 ERA. He reached as high as Single-A in the California League.
Jake Martin, football, Lewis-Palmer High School
Martin, a senior at Lewis-Palmer High School, recently committed to play football for the University of South Dakota, a Division I FCS program located in Vermillion. Martin is about to begin his second season on the field with Lewis-Palmer. Last fall as a wide receiver he caught 18 passes for 429 yards and seven touchdowns. He will play running back this season. Martin transferred to Lewis-Palmer following his freshman year at Palmer Ridge. He sat out his sophomore season due to the CHSAA transfer rule. Martin gained a lot of attention from college recruiters earlier this year at the National High School All-American Combine in San Antonio. Martin also wrestles for Lewis-Palmer.
