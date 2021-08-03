Trinity Jackson, volleyball, University of New Orleans
Jackson, a 2019 graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School, will be beginning her sophomore season as an outside hitter with the Division I Privateers. New Orleans will play the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in its season opener Aug. 27 in New Orleans. Jackson played in all 14 games (11 starts) for the Privateers last season. She was third on the team in digs with 61. She recorded 67 kills. She had a double-double (10 kills, 10 digs) at Northwestern State. She had a season-best 15 digs at McNeese. In 2019, she played in 22 matches (13 starts) and had 84 kills in 61 sets, while adding 135 digs. As a prep, Jackson played a key role in two Class 4A state championship teams for the Rangers. She played club for Colorado Juniors, based in Monument. Her father, Kevin, was an Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling in Barcelona in 1992. He was also a two-time world champion. He currently works as the US National Freestyle Developmental Coach for Colorado Springs-based USA Wrestling.
Luke McAllister, football, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College
McAllister, a 2021 Palmer Ridge High School graduate, recently committed to Hutchinson. He is expected to compete for the starting quarterback job for the Blue Dragons. McAllister began his collegiate career at Colorado State University. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder spent last spring semester on CSU’s campus. He dealt with injuries while competing in spring camp. On June 17, he entered the transfer portal. On July 17, he announced on Twitter that he chose Hutchinson as the next step in his career. The Blue Dragons are the defending National Junior Athletic Association National Champions. McAllister enjoyed a successful prep career at Palmer Ridge. He guided the Bears to the 2019 Class 3A state title. In 2020, the Bears moved up to 4A and he helped lead the team to the state title game, where they lost to Loveland. McAllister completed 239-of-388 passes for 4,514 yards and 53 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his two years as a starter for Palmer Ridge. McAllister’s older sister, Faith, is on the swim team of Biola University in Southern California.
Liz Reich, volleyball, Auburn
Reich, a 2017 graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School, recently transferred to Auburn to finish out her collegiate career. An outside hitter, Reich is expected to make an immediate impact for the Tigers. Auburn coach Brent Crouch said: “Liz will bring a high-level work ethic and an infectious energy.” Prior to Auburn, Reich played four seasons for Portland University, where she recorded over 800 career kills for the Pilots. She earned degrees in environmental ethics and policy and German. As a pre, she helped Lewis-Palmer to Class 4A state championships in 2013, 2014 and 2016. She competed in club for Monument-based Colorado Juniors.